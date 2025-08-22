Friday, August 22, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sebi appoints three executive directors to key leadership roles

Before their promotions as executive directors, Pradhan, Pandey and Purao were holding the positions of chief general managers at Sebi

Pandey, who sees himself as a technology strategist, process innovator and cybersecurity evangelist, was chief general manager in Sebi.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Market regulator Sebi has announced that three executive directors -- Amit Pradhan, Avneesh Pandey and Sanjay Chandrakant Purao -- took charge on Friday.

In his new role, Pradhan will handle legal affairs and the prosecution & settlement department, while Pandey will manage the information technology department. Purao will take care of the corporation finance investigation department, recovery and refund, along with the internal investigation department, the regulator said in three separate statements.

In his prior role, Pradhan was Chief General Manager and Regional Director at Sebi, heading the Northern Regional Office in New Delhi. He has about 28 years of experience in legal and regulatory affairs, enforcement, policy development at Sebi, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and Competition Commission of India (CCI).

 

He has also handled quasi-judicial work as a full-time designated authority and adjudicating officer.

Pandey, who sees himself as a technology strategist, process innovator and cybersecurity evangelist, was chief general manager in Sebi. He has about three decades of securities market regulatory experience in covering a wide range of IT initiatives, including business process innovation, big data analytics, SupTech, cybersecurity, IT audits and inspection.

Purao was the Chief General Manager and has handled diverse departments since joining Sebi in 1996.

He has served in various departments, including integrated surveillance, corporation finance investigation, market regulation, investment management and corporation finance.

Purao has also headed the Hyderabad office of the regulator.

He has also been a member of various domestic policy-making and advisory committees, as well as international committees, dealing with areas of mutual interest and cooperation with international regulators.

