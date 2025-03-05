Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 10:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Force Motors rises 3% after reporting February sales; Check out details

Force Motors rises 3% after reporting February sales; Check out details

In its February sales report, Force Motors' overall sales including exports and domestic sales increased 46.28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 3,600 units as compared to 2,461 units

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Force Motors shares jumped 3.4 per cent in Wednesday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 7,405 per share. The stock climbed after the company reported its February sales data. 
 
Around 10:15 AM, Force Motors share price was up 2.66 per cent at Rs 7,346.25 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.63 per cent at 73,448.08. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 9,574.29 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 10,272.65 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 5,815 per share.   ALSO READ: Stock Market Today LIVE
 
 
In its February sales report, Force Motors' overall sales including exports and domestic sales increased 46.28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 3,600 units as compared to 2,461 units. 
 
The domestic sales which included Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV), Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Utility Vehicles (UV), and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) in February stood at 3,521 units up from 2,366 units a year ago. This was a rise of 48.81 per cent Y-o-Y.  ALSO READ: RVNL share price up 6% on bagging Rs 729-cr order from HP State Electricity
 
The exports of Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV), Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Utility Vehicles (UV), and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) for February stood at 79 units as compared to 95 units a year ago which was a decline of 16.84 per cent.

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch, March 5: Adani Wilmar, Coforge, Biocon, Ola Electric, RVNL

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Force Motors shares zoom 10%; here's what is driving rally in stock

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Force Motors share price rises 14% in two days; soars 94% in one year

ambulance

Force Motors bags order for supply of 2,429 ambulances to UP Health Dept

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Why have Force Motors shares hit 20% upper circuit in trade today?

 
The company noted that LCV sale for February 2025 included 1,033 vehicles sold against order from Uttar Pradesh Government for supply of 2,429 vehicles. 
 
In January 2025,  the company sold 3,597 units of small commercial vehicles (SCV), light commercial vehicles (LCV), utility vehicles (UV) and sports utility vehicles (SUV), up 20.34 per cent, as compared to 2,989 units a year ago.  
Meanwhile, SCV, SUV, LCV and UV domestic sales in January 2025 increased 39.27 per cent to 3,493 units as compared to 2,508 units a year ago. However, company's SCV, SUV, LCV and UV export decreased 78.37 per cent to 104 units as compared to 481 units a year ago. Force Motors discontinued tractor business effective from March 31, 2024.
 
In the past one year, Force Motors shares have gained 21.3 per cent against Sensex's decline of 0.93 per cent. 

More From This Section

Image: Bloomberg

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 450 pts, Nifty near 22,250; all sectors rally

Train, Indian Railway

RVNL share price up 8% on bagging Rs 729-cr order from HP State Electricity

ipo listinhg

Shreenath Paper IPO listing: shares list at 20% discount on BSE SME

Donald Trump

Reciprocal tariffs: India, Thailand most impacted in Asia, says Nomura

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Coforge hits upper circuit as board approves stock split, acquisition

Topics : Force Motors Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVETrump Congress address LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayJan Vishwas Bill 2.0Latest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025Balaji Phosphates IPO AllotmentWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon