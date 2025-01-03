Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Force Motors share price rises 14% in two days; soars 94% in one year

Force Motors share price rises 14% in two days; soars 94% in one year

Force Motors' domestic sale fell 8.06 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 1,985 units in December from 2,159 units a year ago

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Force Motors shares jumped 5.4 per cent in Friday's trade on BSE and hit an intraday high at Rs 7,639.7 per share. In two days the stock has gained over 14 per cent. Around 11:33 AM, Force Motors share price was up 2.44 per cent at Rs 7380.3 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.47 per cent at 79,564.82. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 9,618.67 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood Rs 10,272.65 per shares and the 52-week low of the stock stood at Rs 3,333.
 
On January 2, 2025, Force Motors bagged an order for the supply of 2,429 units of ambulances to the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Uttar Pradesh. In a regulatory filing, the company said the order is for supply of 2,429 units of BS-VI diesel ambulance to the department. The order is to be executed between December 2024 and March 2025, it said without disclosing the value of the order.
 
Meawhile, in its monthly update released on Friday, January 3, 2025, during market hours, Force Motors' domestic sale of small commercial vehicles (SCV), light commercial vehicles (LCV), utility vehicles (UV) and sports utility vehicles (SUV) fell 8.06 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 1,985 units in December from 2,159 units a year ago. However, it increased 14.3 per cent from November's sale of 1,736 units. The company's domestic sale of tractors stood at 15 units. 

Also Read

ambulance

Force Motors bags order for supply of 2,429 ambulances to UP Health Dept

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Why have Force Motors shares hit 20% upper circuit in trade today?

car sales

Force Motors Q1 results: Net profit jumps 69% to Rs 116 cr on high demand

Force Motors tractor

Force Motors shares fall over 2% after June auto sales disappoint

India vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 live score updates from Sydney

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 5th Test Day 1: India bundled out for 185 runs; AUS batting coming up

 
Additionally, its export of SCV, SUV, LCV and UV fell 84.35 per cent Y-o-Y to 51 units as compared to 326 units. All together, the company's total sales fell 18.07 per cent to 2,036 units against 2,485 a year ago. However, it rose 8 per cent from November's sale of 1,885 units.
 
Force Motors is an Indian automobile manufacturer that specialises in the production of commercial vehicles, multi-utility vehicles (MUVs), and automotive components. The company is known for its focus on producing rugged and reliable vehicles, particularly for the Indian market, with a strong emphasis on utility vehicles and commercial transport.
 
In the past one year, Force Motors shares have gained 94.5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 12 per cent. 

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 200 pts lower at 79,750; Nifty at 24,150; IT, financial stks drag

ITC

ITC down 1% ahead of ex-date for hotel business on Monday, January 6

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited

Hindustan Zinc share price gains 3% after Q3FY25 update; check details here

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to regulate algorithmic (algo) trading by retail investors, introducing new checks and balances for stock brokers and exchanges. Currently, algo trading is dominated by instituti

Western Carriers shares soar 16% on Rs 139-cr order win from Vedanta

taneira, tanishq, taneira sarees, saree, indian saree, lehenga, taneira store

Titan rallies 6% in 2 days ahead of December quarter business update

Topics : Force Motors BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentUGC NET 2024 ExamHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon