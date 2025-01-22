Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Foreign investors sell $5 billion of Indian stocks as profit view dims

Foreign investors sell $5 billion of Indian stocks as profit view dims

Global funds pulled out $5.4 billion from Indian equities on a net basis in January after a respite last month, set for the worst start to the year

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 Index ended below the 200-daily moving average (DMA) after a month, with the index now down 5.3 per cent, or 1,254 points, from a high of 24,792 in just five trading sessions. It closed at 23,587.50 on Frida

Worries about India’s growth trajectory are intensifying as the latest data suggests the country is headed for its slowest economic expansion since the pandemic | File image

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Abhishek Vishnoi
 
Stocks in India look set for further declines as foreign investors resumed selling shares amid persistent worries over company earnings growth and sluggish consumption. 
Global funds pulled out $5.4 billion from Indian equities on a net basis in January after a respite last month, set for the worst start to the year. While inflows into mutual funds remain robust, the persistent selling by foreigners have countered much of that support.
 
Worries about India’s growth trajectory are intensifying as the latest data suggests the country is headed for its slowest economic expansion since the pandemic. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index fell to its lowest since June on Tuesday, taking its drop from the September peak to 12 per cent, as weak corporate results so far this season dashed hopes of a near-term revival. 
Chart
 

Also Read

Reliance capital

Reliance Capital approaches exchanges for delisting of its shares

Stock market

Markets Today: Trump Inauguration; Paytm, Zomato Q3; Stallion India IPO end

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stocks to Watch Today, Jan 16: RIL, Axis Bk, Infy, Ceat, HDFC Life, Swiggy

Indian Hotels, Escorts: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal picks stocks to buy

Indian Hotels, Escorts: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal picks stocks to buy

Investors

Markets Today: Nifty outlook, Q3 results, FII selling, Laxmi Dental IPO

“The exodus of foreign money from India may continue due to an earnings crunch and slowdown in parts of consumption,” said Nitin Chanduka, a strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence in Singapore. Foreign investors have mainly sold financials, energy and sectors vulnerable to slowing growth, he said.
 
Global funds have withdrawn over $17 billion from the South Asian nation’s equities since October, when the foreign exodus began. 
 
About a fortnight into the December-ending quarter’s results season, only three of the 10 NSE Nifty 50 Index members that have reported so far have beaten estimates. 
 
Investor focus Wednesday will be on earnings reports, including Hindustan Unilever Ltd., for clues on a demand recovery. The seller of Dove soap and Bru coffee will likely see subdued volume and revenue growth in the three-months through December as urban demand — which accounts for two-thirds of the total — has lagged levels seen in rural areas for three quarters. 
 
Rising expectations of a rotation toward China after US President Donald Trump delivered a softer tariff approach may also hurt foreign demand for Indian assets. While Trump said his threat to impose 10 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods was still being considered, it is lower than the potential levies of 60 per cent.
 
“There is some hope of a rotation to China from markets like India given Trump’s reconciliatory tone on tariffs and Tiktok so far,” said Kok Hoong Wong, head of institutional equities sales trading at Maybank Securities. “Perhaps China may be able to strike some deal” with the US, he said.
 
Indian shares remain among the world’s most expensive despite the slide, trading at close to 19 times forward earnings. Investor focus is now turning to the federal budget announcement on Feb. 1, where they hope for measures to stimulate consumption and provide a boost to growth. 
 
“India remains off the investors’ radar with most participants seeing further decline in the equity markets,” Bank o
 

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Here's why IndiaMART InterMESH tanked 10%, hit 52-wk low on Jan 22; details

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400 pts at 76,240; SmallCap index slips around 2%, Realty 3%

ipo market listing share market

Denta Water IPO opens today: GMP up 56%, Subscribed 2x; should you bid?

equity trading volumes, share market

Why Jana Small Finance Bank climbed 18% after Q3FY25 results; details here

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Cyient DLM share slips 12%, hits 52-wk low on weak December quarter results

Topics : NSE Foreign investors Indian stocks Indian equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon