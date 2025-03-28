Friday, March 28, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Foreign ownership of India's global bonds crosses Rs 3 trn before rate cut

Foreign ownership of India's global bonds crosses Rs 3 trn before rate cut

Foreign inflows might see a further rise amid an aggressive rate cutting cycle on growth/trade headwinds and well-behaved inflation as well as a stable currency

bond markets, bonds, bond market

Interest rate cuts would lead to a drop in bond yields, resulting in capital gains.

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign holdings of Indian government bonds that allow unfettered investment have risen to more than Ra 3 trillion ($35 billion) for the first time as investors stepped up purchases ahead of an anticipated interest rate cut in April.

Foreign inflows might see a further rise amid "an aggressive rate cutting cycle on growth/trade headwinds and well-behaved inflation as well as a stable currency," said Sabrina Jacobs, senior client portfolio manager, emerging market fixed income at Pictet Asset Management.

On April 9, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to cut its policy rate for the second time since February. The overnight index swap markets have started pricing in far more aggressive rate cuts.

 

Interest rate cuts would lead to a drop in bond yields, resulting in capital gains.

With just one session to go before the fiscal year ends, foreigners have bought Rs 12,400 crore of bonds in the last two weeks of March, up from the Rs 4,000 crore purchase in the first two weeks, data showed.

Also Read

Stock markets, Indian markets

Global funds pile into Indian bonds even as they exit local equities

Bonds

Foreigners buy $1 bn in bonds, betting on policy easing after GDP data

India, Indian Bonds, station

Stars aligning in favour for Indian bonds to extend rally into 2025

Supreme Court, SC

SC rules courts cannot demand bail bonds from accused six months post-order

Vedanta

Vedanta Resources raises $300 mn through tap issue on existing bond issue

Most bonds under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), which allows investments outside of capital-flow limits, are included in global bond indexes. Overseas holding of these notes has doubled in the last 14 months, with the ownership rising to nearly 7 per cent as of March 27.

The two-year and eight-year papers are most preferred, with foreign ownership at 15.3 per cent and 14.7 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Manish Bhargava, CEO of Straits Investment Management, sees a cumulative rate cut of 50-75 basis points this year.

There has been an increase in inflows in bonds given the RBI is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points next month, he added.

India's retail inflation had dropped to a seven-month low of 3.61 per cent in February.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank, M&M, Power Grid drag Sensex; Nifty below 23,500

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance shares: BNP Paribas predicts another 19% rally, raises target

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank slips 3% ahead of PwC's likely report on accounting issues

Nifty 50, MARKET

Mazagon, Paytm, IndusInd: These are top wealth creators, destroyers of FY25

IREDA

Here's why Ireda shares advanced 3% in trade on March 28; details here

Topics : bonds rally India bond market Bond markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon