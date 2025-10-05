Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / FPIs withdraw ₹23,885 cr in Sep, total outflow reaches ₹1.6 trn in 2025

FPIs withdraw ₹23,885 cr in Sep, total outflow reaches ₹1.6 trn in 2025

This marks the third consecutive month of withdrawals, following heavy outflows of ₹34,990 crore in August and ₹17,700 crore in July

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

Despite the ongoing sell-off, some analysts believe conditions may gradually turn in India's favour.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers of Indian equities in September, withdrawing ₹23,885 crore (around $2.7 billion) and taking year-to-date outflow to ₹1.58 trillion ($17.6 billion).

This marks the third consecutive month of withdrawals, following heavy outflows of ₹34,990 crore in August and ₹17,700 crore in July, data from depositories showed.

The latest selling was driven by multiple factors, like US trade and policy shocks -- steep tariff hikes of up to 50 per cent on Indian goods and a one-time $100,000 H-1B visa fee, which hurt sentiment toward export-oriented sectors, especially IT, Himanshu Srivastava, Principal, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said.

 

The rupee's fall to a record low level also added currency risk, while relatively high valuations of Indian equities prompted rotation to other Asian markets, he added.

Despite the ongoing sell-off, some analysts believe conditions may gradually turn in India's favour.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Foreign investors pull $2.7 bn from Indian stocks, eye record outflows

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Indices see worst week in 7 months as Trump diktats hit IT, pharma

Foreign portfolio investors, FPI

Stagecraft of capital: Mkt marionette FPIs pull strings on consumer, powerpremium

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPIs withdraw ₹7,945 cr in Sept, net outflow at ₹1.4 trn in 2025 so far

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

India's CAD could exceed 1% of FY26 GDP as external risks intensify

Vaqarjaved Khan, Senior Fundamental Analyst at Angel One, noted that valuations have now become more reasonable and that factors, such as a cut in GST rates and a pro-growth monetary policy, could help rekindle foreign interest.

"India remains the fastest-growing major economy globally," Khan said, adding that the upcoming earnings season and macroeconomic data will play a key role in determining FPI flows in the near term.

Echoing this, Srivastava pointed out that a sustained FPI turnaround will hinge on tariff clarity, currency stabilisation, earnings visibility, and a supportive global rate environment. If these factors improve, India's strong structural growth story could draw foreign investors back selectively.

Meanwhile, debt markets witnessed net inflow, FPIs invested about Rs 1,085 crore under the general limit and Rs 1,213 crore through the voluntary retention route in September.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, observed that FPIs' strategy of shifting funds from India to other markets has so far yielded better returns, as Indian equities have underperformed most global markets over the past year, with one-year returns in negative territory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SEBI

No plan to regulate family offices in India at present, says Sebi

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Banks, metals lift India's equity indices to weekly gains, Sensex up 1%

IFSCA, GAP framework, Gift City, NSEIX, India INX, overseas access, ETFs, mutual funds, derivatives, global diversification, RBI LRS

Bourses eye overseas ticket with Ifsca's new GAP framework at Gift Citypremium

gold silver

Gold vs Silver: Where to invest, how much and price targets?

gas

Valuation comfort emerges for gas firms despite demand, margin riskspremium

Topics : FPI outflow Foreign portfolio investment Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investWorld Teachers Day 2025OTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon