Friday, September 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Indices see steepest weekly fall in seven months as FPI selling rises

Indices see steepest weekly fall in seven months as FPI selling rises

Sensex and Nifty fell 2.6 per cent this week, their sharpest drop since February, as heavy FPI selling, US tariffs, and sectoral weakness wiped out Rs 16 trillion in wealth

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

The Sensex on Friday closed at 80,426, down 733 points or 0.9 per cent, while the Nifty settled at 24,655, a fall of 236 points or 0.9 per cent. | File Image

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian equities ended sharply lower this week, with benchmark indices recording their worst weekly decline in seven months, weighed down by persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling, global trade tensions, and sector-specific pressures.
 
The Sensex on Friday closed at 80,426, down 733 points or 0.9 per cent, while the Nifty settled at 24,655, a fall of 236 points or 0.9 per cent.
 
Both indices notched their sixth straight day of losses, marking their longest losing run since February for the Sensex and March for the Nifty.
 
Over the past six sessions, the Sensex has shed 3.1 per cent and the Nifty 3 per cent. On a weekly basis, both indices were down 2.6 per cent, the steepest decline since the week ended February 28.
 
 
The market slump wiped out nearly Rs 16 trillion in investor wealth, dragging the combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms to Rs 451 trillion.

Also Read

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPIs withdraw ₹7,945 cr in Sept, net outflow at ₹1.4 trn in 2025 so far

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPIs withdraw ₹35,000 crore in August, biggest selloff in 6 months

Rahul Goswami

Global shifts may have limited impact on India bonds: Rahul Goswamipremium

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Work in full swing on ₹1 trillion port connectivity projects: Nitin Gadkari

The pace of foreign inflows into the government bond market, following the inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM), has been slower than expected, maintaining yield stability, dealers said.

G-sec yields may soften as RBI eases supply with new borrowing plan

 
FPIs remained net sellers to the tune of Rs 10,734 crore this week, rattled by the US government’s twin moves — the imposition of steep tariffs on branded drugs and a one-time $100,000 fee on fresh H-1B visa applications.
 
Investors fear these measures could hurt India’s pharmaceutical and IT sectors, both heavily dependent on US revenues.
 
The Nifty Pharma index fell 2.1 per cent on Friday and lost 5.2 per cent during the week, its sharpest weekly drop since mid-February.
 
The Nifty IT index tumbled 8 per cent for the week, leading the market slide, as the visa-related costs added to concerns over muted global tech spending.
 
With more than half of the sector’s revenues coming from the US, the timing of the visa-related levy has deepened uncertainty, especially as IT firms already face weak demand and slower growth.
 
Market participants said the upcoming September quarter results would set the direction for equities, though near-term risks from US trade actions remain a key overhang.
 
“The series of Trump tariffs has dampened the corporate earnings outlook for the next couple of quarters. Indian markets are not cheap, and FPIs see better opportunities elsewhere, especially in the US, which has outperformed this year. Unless there is some relief on the trade tariff front, stability may take time,” said Deepak Jasani, former head of retail research at HDFC Securities.
 
Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments, added: “On the domestic front, the RBI policy decision and upcoming industrial production data will be crucial. That said, fundamentals remain constructive in key sectors like banking, FMCG, and autos, supported by macroeconomic stability and policy measures.”
 
Market breadth remained weak, with 3,208 stocks declining against 945 advancing.
 
Among Sensex constituents, Infosys slipped 2.4 per cent and Mahindra & Mahindra dropped 3.7 per cent, emerging as the biggest drags.
 

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

SME listing euphoria fades in 2025 as regulatory oversight sharpens

stocks brokers, markets, sensex, nifty, stock market

Stock market crash today: Trump tariffs, FII selling drag Sensex 733 pts down, Nifty near 24,650

Rishi Kohli, CIO, Jio BlackRock AMC | Photo credit: Puneet Wadhwa

Indian markets may underperform for the next 2 quarters: Jio BlackRock AMC

bear market down

Sensex tanks 800 pts, Nifty below 24,650 amid tariff jitters; top reasons

India MSCI EM index, MSCI EM IMI, emerging markets, equity underperformance, markets news

Sensex falls 1,800 pts in 5 days; Nifty below 25k; what spooked investors?

Topics : FPI outflow in FPI FPI outflow Nifty Bank index US tariff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon