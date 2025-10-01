Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Foreign investors pull $2.7 bn from Indian stocks, eye record outflows

Foreign investors pull $2.7 bn from Indian stocks, eye record outflows

So far this year, foreign investors have offloaded $17.6 billion, the second-highest on record for the January-September period

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

The only larger nine-month exodus was in 2022 when FPIs sold $22.3 billion due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew $2.7 billion from Indian equities in September, extending their selling streak for a third straight month and putting 2025 on course for record foreign withdrawals, data from the National Securities Depository showed.

So far this year, foreign investors have offloaded $17.6 billion, the second-highest on record for the January-September period, according to the data released late on Tuesday.

The only larger nine-month exodus was in 2022 when FPIs sold $22.3 billion due to the Russia-Ukraine war, aggressive global rate hikes, and a surging US dollar. However, inflows resumed in late 2022 after markets started pricing in US rate cuts, which brought down full-year outflows to $16.5 billion.

 

That is still lower than the tally so far this year, putting 2025 on track to be the worst ever for foreign withdrawals.

"The Nifty's one-year return is already at -4 per cent. Add in geopolitical tensions, the tariff shock from the US, H-1B visa fee hike, and lackluster earnings, and it's only logical for FPIs to shift capital elsewhere," said Ajit Banerjee, president and chief investment officer at Shriram Life Insurance.

Also Read

Midcap, market capitalisation, Mutual Funds, Amfi, The Smart Investor, Markets, mcap

Sebi, RBI in talks to ease entry processes for foreign investors in India

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi board clears IPO rule relaxations, new norms for foreign investors

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Explained: Why FIIs matter for markets, even with DIIs' strong presence?

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Sebi proposes single window gateway for low risk foreign investors

Jitendra Gohil, chief investment strategist, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers

Use any tariff-triggered market correction to buy, says Jitendra Gohilpremium

Steep 50 per cent tariffs on domestic goods are expected to dent over half of India's $87 billion exports to the US, potentially shaving 60-80 basis points off GDP growth if they last a year, according to multiple brokerages.

Simultaneously, sharply higher H-1B visa fees have worsened trade ties between the two countries and pressured India's IT sector, a traditional FPI favorite. Indeed, IT has seen the heaviest FPI selling this year, $7.2 billion, followed by power, consumer and financials.

Banerjee pointed to a "tactical rotation" of FPI flows into China and other Asian peers, aided by stronger earnings, cheaper valuations and relatively lower tariffs.

Relentless selling, meanwhile, has left India's benchmark Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex trailing their regional counterparts this year, rising only 4.1 per cent and 2.7 per cent versus a 22 per cent uptick in Asian and 24.6 per cent jump in emerging market peers.

Still, analysts see room for optimism. Indian equities now trade at more reasonable valuations and consumption tax cuts alongside pro-growth monetary policy could lift earnings in the second half of fiscal 2026, which may help lure FPIs back to domestic markets.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE today, October 1, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty above 24,650 ahead of RBI MPC decision; realty stks rise

pharma

Pfizer soars 8%; Sun, Lupin gain up to 4%; here's what triggered the rally

IREDA

Ireda rises 4% on releasing Q2 business update; check all key details

HUDCO

Hudco rises 4% on posting Q2 business update; here's what you should know

BSE

Centrum initiates 'Buy' on BSE; sees exchanges as catalysts of India growth

Topics : Foreign investors stock market rally FPI outflow

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeBihar Final Voter ListGold-Silver Price TodayInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon