Fund houses ponder ways to cushion tax blow to debt mutual funds

New offerings, lowering costs, debt-plus arbitrage schemes among measures planned

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
money, funds
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 7:14 PM IST
With the change in taxation taking the sheen off debt funds, asset management companies (AMCs) are looking for ways to prevent flows from getting diverted to other fixed-income products like bank fixed deposits (FDs).
They have a handful of options at their disposal — managing funds more actively, raising credit and duration risks, bringing in cost-efficiencies to lower expenses, and launching debt-oriented funds with 35 per cent arbitrage or equity component or a mix of both.
At least one medium-sized fund house is in the process of coming out with a debt-plus arbitrage fund.
Topics : Debt MFs | tax | asset management companies

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

