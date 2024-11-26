Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / GE Vernova hits 5% lower circuit as promoter begins selling stake via OFS

GE Vernova hits 5% lower circuit as promoter begins selling stake via OFS

The selling pressure in the stock can be attributed to the company's promoter Grid Equipments selling up to 8.38 per cent stake through an offer for sale (OFS)

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

GE Vernova T&D India shares were locked in a 5 per cent lower circuit at Rs 1820.85 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.11 per cent at 80,199.66. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 46,622.23 crore. 
 
The selling pressure in the stock can be attributed to the company's promoter Grid Equipments selling up to 8.38 per cent stake through an offer for sale (OFS). 
 
As per the filing, the promoter has proposed to sell 5.47 per cent of the paid up equity share capital which is equivalent up to 14,000,000 equity shares having a face value of Rs  2 (Base offer size) on November 26, 2024, for non-Retail Investors and on November 27, 2024, for retail investors.
 
 
In case of oversubscription, the green shoe option will be opted via which the promoter may sell 2.91 per cent of the paid up equity share capital.
 
"Up to 7,451,168 equity shares of the Company of the face value of Rs 2/- each, representing 2.91 per cemy of the total paid up equity share capital of the company (“Oversubscription Option”)," the filing read.
 
The floor price for the OFS is fixed at Rs 1,550 per share which is a discount of 19 per cent from the previous close. 

More From This Section

Stock brokers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 100 pts; Nifty below 24,200

IPO

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO closes today: Subscription zooms 12x, GMP up 32%

Stock market

Markets Today: FIIs; Enviro Infra IPO; Dow, S&P at record; Oil & Gold slide

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

Ravi Nathani suggests 'Buy on dips' for Nifty Bank, Financial Services

Mutual Funda

Kotak MF launches Transportation & Logistics Fund; HDFC MF unveils new fund

 
As of the September quarter, Grid Vernova holds a 59.08 per cent stake in the company, shows shareholding pattern on BSE. 
 
GE Vernova T&D India is the Indian division of GE Vernova, a global brand of General Electric (GE) focused on digital, sustainable energy solutions. Specifically, T&D stands for Transmission and Distribution, and GE Vernova T&D India focuses on providing advanced technologies for the transmission and distribution of electricity. It plays a crucial role in India’s energy transition, supporting the country's efforts to modernize and decarbonise its power infrastructure.
 
In the past one year, GE Vernova shares have gained 352.2 per cent against Sensex's rise of 21 per cent. 
   

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stove Kraft up on commissioning new Cast Iron Foundry at Harohalli factory

road construction

Why Ashoka Buildcon shares climbed 5% on Nov 26: check details here

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

BHEL, Hitachi Energy rise up to 9% after securing Khavda Nagpur project

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Premier Energies units get multiple orders of Rs 1,087 cr; stock rises 4%

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: Natco Pharma, Ipca Labs, 7 others to go ex-date tomorrow

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon