Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: Natco Pharma, Ipca Labs, 7 others to go ex-date tomorrow

Dividend stocks: Natco Pharma, Ipca Labs, 7 others to go ex-date tomorrow

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight during trading sessions following their dividend announcements to shareholders as they go ex-date on Wednesday, November 27, 2024

dividend stocks

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend Stocks: Shares of Natco Pharma, Ipca Laboratories, Happiest Minds Technologies, and six others will remain in the spotlight today as they turn ex-dividend tomorrow, following their announcements of dividend rewards for their shareholders.
 
BSE data shows that Natco Pharma, Ipca Laboratories, Happiest Minds Technologies have announced interim dividends of Rs 1.50, Rs 2, and Rs 2.50 per share, respectively, for their shareholders, with their record date being fixed on November 27, 2024. Similarly, Ingersoll-Rand (India), Multibase India, and Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) have announced interim dividends of Rs 55, Rs 53, and Rs 0.01 per share, respectively, for their shareholders, with their record date being fixed on November 27, 2024.
 
  Meanwhile, Khazanchi Jewellers, Padam Cotton Yarns, and Pearl Global Industries have announced interim dividends of Rs 55, Rs 53, and Rs 0.01 per share, respectively, for their shareholders, with their record date being fixed on November 27, 2024.
 
Additionally, Scanpoint Geomatics shares will also remain in focus as the company’s board has approved the issue of 8.23 crore fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 6 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 4 per equity share), for an amount aggregating up to Rs 34.94 crore, to all the existing equity shareholders of the company on a rights basis (Rights Issue).
 
Besides them, shares of Dev Information Technology, Dolat Algotech, Elpro International, Ganesha Ecosphere, Gillette India, GPT Infraprojects, Kaveri Seed Company, Morganite Crucible (India), Polyplex Corp, and Sun TV Network will also remain in focus as they turn ex-date today, following the dividend announcement for their respective shareholders.
 
The ex-date marks the day when a stock begins trading without dividend entitlement. To qualify for dividend benefits, investors must hold the stock before this date. Companies determine the list of dividend beneficiaries based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.
 

Also Read

Dividend

Dividend stocks: Gillette India, Sun TV, 8 others to remain in focus today

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: PFC, Nalco, 38 others to trade ex-date next week

stocks, funds, small-caps, large-caps, india inc, tech, markets, investment, shares, dividends, brokers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Dividend stocks: Orient Tech, MSTC, 10 others to remain in focus today

Dividend

Dividend stocks: Cochin Shipyard, MRF, 21 others to trade ex-date tomorrow

Dividend

Dividend Stocks: ONGC, MRF, Akzo Nobel, 42 others to turn ex-date next week

Topics : High dividend stocks Buzzing stocks Dividend yield stocks share market dividend income

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon