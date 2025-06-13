Friday, June 13, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Genus Power shares drop 4% on reports of block deal being called off

Genus Power shares drop 4% on reports of block deal being called off

Genus Power Infrastructure shares fell 4 per cent on reports that the proposed stake sale worth was called off

trading

Genus Power stock fell as much as 3.92 per cent during the day

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Genus Power Infrastructure fell nearly 4 per cent on Friday's intraday trade on reports that the proposed stake sale worth ₹650 crore was called off. 
 
The electrical equipment maker's stock fell as much as 3.92 per cent during the day to ₹369.9 per share, the steepest intraday fall since June 3 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 3 per cent lower at ₹373.9 apiece, compared to a 0.83 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:32 AM. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their second day, and have fallen by over 13 per cent from their recent highs of ₹430, which it hit earlier this month. The counter has fallen 2.5 per cent this year, compared to a 4.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Genus Power has a total market capitalisation of ₹11,410.98 crore, according to BSE data.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Genus Power block deal called off

According to Bloomberg, Chiswick Investment, an affiliate of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, was seeking to offload about ₹650 crore in shares via block deals. 
 
It offered 11.1 million shares, with an overallotment option of 6.9 million shares, with the floor price set at ₹360 per equity share, a 6.5 per cent discount to Thursday's close, according to the term sheet viewed by the news agency. Chiswick Investment had about a 15.13 per cent stake in the company as of March 2025, according to BSE data. 

Also Read

initial public offering, IPO

Oswal Pumps IPO off to slow start; subscription lags at 6%, GMP dips to 11%

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Market volatility gauge India VIX jumps 10% as Iran-Israel war escalates

IPO, Initial public offerings

Rayzon Solar to file draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,500 crore IPO

The 5 Best New Cryptos to Diversify Your Portfolio in 2023 and Beyond

F&O picks: Biocon shows strength on charts, adopt Bull Spread: Nandish Shah

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Smallcap electrical cables stock surges 29% in 2 days, zooms 86% in 5 weeks

 
However, reports on Friday said that the stake sale was called off, without quoting any reasons for the same. Business Standard was not able to independently verify the veracity of the report.  

Genus Power Q4 results 

The company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹129.3 crore for Q4FY25, marking a more than fourfold increase from ₹31.4 crore in Q4FY24. The sharp rise reflects the company’s ability to effectively convert operational gains into bottom-line performance, Genus Power said, in a statement.
 
Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹936.8 crore, up 123 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹420.1 crore, driven by rapid progress in its ongoing smart metering projects.

About Genus Power

Genus Power Infrastructures, established in 1995, is among India's leading players in the electricity metering solutions industry. 
 
The company holds a market leadership position across various types of meters and has developed advanced smart metering solutions through its in-house research and development (R&D) capabilities.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 950 pts, Nifty below 24,650 amid Israel-Iran war; Nifty Oil down 1.5%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 680 pts; Nifty below 24,700; ONGC, OIL, defence stocks rise

Tyres

Why did TVS Srichakra shares zoom 13% in trade today? Find out here

Premiumcrude oil, OPEC, prices, production, oil and gas

How to trade HPCL, BPCL, ONGC as Crude Oil boils to 5-month high at $77/bbl

Cars

Nifty Auto slips 2% after US President Trump warns of hiking auto tariffs

DCM Shriram factory | Photo: Company website

DCM Shriram to acquire Hindusthan Specialty Chem for ₹375 cr; stock up 3%

Topics : Markets Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty Markets insights Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon