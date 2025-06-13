Friday, June 13, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nifty Auto slips 2% after US President Trump warns of hiking auto tariffs

Nifty Auto slips 2% after US President Trump warns of hiking auto tariffs

Auto stocks fell in trade on Friday with Nifty Auto plunging over 2 per cent as US President Donald Trump warns to hike auto tariffs

Cars

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Automobile stocks plunged in Friday's (June 13, 2025) trade with 14 out of 15 stocks under pressure, at 10:45 AM. Nifty Auto also slipped 2.1 per cent in trade after US President Donal Trump on Thursday warned he may soon hike auto tariffs.
 
At 10:50 AM, Nifty Auto was down 0.81 per cent at 23,221.6. In comparison, the NSE Nifty index was down 0.84 per cent at 24,679.55.
 
Among others, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, and Exide Industries fell over 1 per cent. Only, Bharat Forge shares were trading positive on the index. 
 

What did Trump say on auto tariffs?

According to reports, Trump wants to boost domestic auto manufacturing, a move that could further ratchet up tensions with trading partners. The US President believes raising auto tariffs from their current 25 per cent level could offer further protection for the domestic auto industry, citing General Motors Co.’s plan to invest $4 billion in US plants over the next two years in order to avoid paying duties.
 
 
Earlier this month, India had challenged the United States’ imposition of steep tariffs on auto imports by lodging a request for consultations with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) amid ongoing bilateral talks with Washington.  

Also Read

Mercedes

Why is Landmark Cars share price under pressure today? Find out here

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

May 2025 auto sales preview: Nomura expects tepid volumes amid supply risks

stock market closing bell

Sensex sheds 625pts on profit-taking in blue chips; PSBs, realty buck trend

share market closing bell

Bulls charge on Auto, IT stocks; Sensex adds 455 points, Nifty reclaims 25k

PremiumCars, auto industry

India-UK FTA: Automobile stocks up after the signing of trade deal

 
In a formal communication to the WTO, the US clarified: “The United States is not maintaining these actions pursuant to the safeguards/emergency action provisions in Article XIX of GATT 1994 and the Agreement on Safeguards. These actions are not safeguard measures, and, therefore, there is no basis to conduct consultations under the Agreement on Safeguards.”
 
To this, the US said that India has "no basis" to seek consultations on the matter as its tariffs on automobiles and auto components do not fall under the category of safeguard measures.
 
India noted that the tariffs, which took effect on May 3, 2025, were implemented without advance notification to the WTO’s Committee on Safeguards, an action that breaches Article 12.1(c) of the WTO Safeguards Agreement, which requires prior notice before such measures are introduced. 
 
India also formally reserved the right to take retaliatory measures if its consultations with the United States fail to produce a resolution within the 30-day period mandated under WTO rules. In its submission, India stated, “India reserves all its rights under the Agreement Establishing the World Trade Organisation and its Annexes, including the Agreement on Safeguards.”

More From This Section

The 5 Best New Cryptos to Diversify Your Portfolio in 2023 and Beyond

F&O picks: Biocon shows strength on charts, adopt Bull Spread: Nandish Shah

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Smallcap electrical cables stock surges 29% in 2 days, zooms 86% in 5 weeks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 950 pts, Nifty below 24,650 amid Israel-Iran war; Nifty Oil down 1.5%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 750 pts; Nifty below 24,700; ONGC, OIL, defence stocks rise

DCM Shriram factory | Photo: Company website

DCM Shriram to acquire Hindusthan Specialty Chem for ₹375 cr; stock up 3%

sona blw auto parts auto sector

Sona BLW shares fall 8% after Chairman Sunjay Kapur passes away at 53

Topics : auto stocks Nifty Auto BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Trump tariffs US President Donald Trump MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Bajaj Auto Tata Motors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon