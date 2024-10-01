Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Global financial services firm Waystone opens its first India office

Global financial services firm Waystone opens its first India office

Plans to employ over 200 people in Mumbai by the first half of 2025

AMCs, Asset management companies

Representative Picture

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global financial services firm Waystone opened its first India office in Mumbai on Monday. The Dublin-based firm provides institutional governance, administration, risk, and compliance services to global asset management companies.

The company said that the Mumbai office will be an integral part of its global operations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“Having a global back-office function in Mumbai, we will provide clients and investors with consistent operating models backed by strong governance and time zone support for our teams located at various locations worldwide. We will leverage the impressive local talent pool to further strengthen our capabilities worldwide,” said Sanjiv Sawhney, group CEO, Waystone.
 

The company said it plans to employ over 200 people in Mumbai by the first half of 2025.

The global back-office in India, according to the company, has several advantages, including access to a local talent pool, creation of consistent operating models, and time zone support for its global teams.

The Mumbai office will initially support operations in the UK, Ireland, Luxembourg, and the US.

More From This Section

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Sebi board sidesteps allegations against chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Stock market

Stock Market Highlights, Oct 01: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 25,800; Smallcap shares shine

Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed on October 2; key updates

Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed on October 2; key updates

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Bajaj Group stock zooms 20% after fixing record date for demerger

stock markets

Navratri 2024: 5 largecap, midcap, smallcap stocks to buy for 10% upside


The company first entered India in October 2023 through the acquisition of the LFS division of Link Group.

“As part of the acquisition, we got a team in India which had around 145 people. And frankly, one of the reasons for us doing that acquisition was also the India presence, because we were certain that as we grew as a bigger business, we would be able to leverage that India footprint much more effectively,” Sawhney said.

“(This team) supports only one of our domiciles for one of our businesses. The objective is to have a support team here for all of our domiciles and for all of the businesses,” he added.

Also Read

Just how many self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are too many? Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the number of such entities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at “a maximum of two”. And to ensure the smaller NBFCs get a fa

Account aggregator ecosystem clocks 100 million consents on framework

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI Governor Das for reskilling, upskilling amid digitalisation push

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Global tech outage: 10 banks, NBFCs witness minor disruptions, says RBI

NBFCs, loans, RBI

Bernstein sees 20% upside in IndusInd Bank, 7% downside in Bajaj Finance

Umesh Revankar, Executive vice-chairman, Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance raises $468 million multi-currency funds as social loans

Topics : financial sector Asset Management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon