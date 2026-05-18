Godfrey Phillips share price falls 6% post Q4 results; ₹3 dividend declared
Godfrey Phillips share price: Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India, along with its Q4 result, recommended a final dividend payout of ₹3.3 per share of ₹2 face value for FY2025-26.
Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
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Godfrey Phillips share price today: Shares of cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India fell more than 6 per cent in intraday trade despite the company reporting strong numbers for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).
The stock opened on a positive note at ₹2,439 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and touched a high of ₹2,491.70 before erasing gains. During the session, the counter fell to a low of ₹2,275.60.
Godfrey Phillips India, which owns popular cigarette brands such as Four Square and Red & White, has outperformed the broader markets over the past month, gaining 5 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 has declined 3 per cent during the same period. So far in 2026, the stock has remained largely flat, while the benchmark Nifty 50 has fallen 9.5 per cent.
As of 2 PM, Godfrey Phillips shares were trading in the red, down 4.3 per cent at ₹2,319 with 3.4 million equities changing hands.
Godfrey Phillips Q4 results
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For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, Godfrey Phillips reported an 86 per cent Y-o-Y jump in consolidated net profit at ₹521.46 crore, driven by robust sales. The company had earned a net profit of ₹279.61 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.
The firm's consolidated total revenue from operations in the reporting quarter stood at ₹3,485.54 crore as against ₹1,887.79 crore in the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year 2026, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹1,526 crore, compared to ₹1,072.31 crore in FY25. Total revenue in the year came in at ₹9,121 crore, compared to ₹6,767.49 crore in the preceding fiscal. CHECK Q4 Results Today
Godfrey Phillips stock: Analyst view
Ravi Singh, chief research officer, Master Capital Services, said that Godfrey Phillips has witnessed some profit booking after a strong recovery move, but the broader setup still looks relatively stable. On the technical side, the stock had seen a decent rally from lower levels and gradually moved toward the ₹2,450–2,500 zone before facing selling pressure near resistance.
"The recent correction appears more like a healthy pullback after a sharp run-up rather than a complete change in trend. Momentum indicators have also cooled slightly, suggesting that the stock may spend some time consolidating in the near term," he said.
From a business perspective, the company, he said, has continued to report strong earnings growth and healthy operational performance in recent quarters, which has helped support investor sentiment. Strong profitability and business expansion initiatives have also kept interest intact in the counter.
"Going ahead, the ₹2,250–2,280 zone remains an important support area, while ₹2,450–2,500 may continue acting as an immediate hurdle. Sustaining above support could keep the medium-term outlook positive despite short-term volatility," he said.
Godfrey Phillips dividend 2026
Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹3.3 per share of ₹2 each for FY2025-26, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).
The final dividend, as may be declared in the AGM, will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM and the date of payment thereof shall be intimated in due course of time. =================================
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 2:27 PM IST