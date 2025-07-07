Monday, July 07, 2025 | 07:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stocks to buy today: CCL Products, Marksans Pharma; check target, stop-loss

Stocks to buy today: CCL Products, Marksans Pharma; check target, stop-loss

Stocks to buy today: CCL Products (India) has shown renewed growth in the last couple of weeks, while Marksans Pharma has experienced a gradual resurgence over the last couple of trading sessions

share market stock market trading

Stocks to buy today

Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Top stocks to buy:
 
NSE Scrip – CCL
View -   Bullish
Last close – ₹884.95
 
CCL Products (India) has shown renewed growth in the last couple of weeks, hovering in a cycle of higher highs – higher lows. This surge has been accompanied by several key developments, starting with a reversal from the breakout neckline on weekly chart structure to a V-shaped recovery, which suggests that market interest is building and points to the possibility of continuation in its trend. Additionally, the ADX indicator highlights strength in both daily and weekly chart structures, adding a bullish bias.

Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' CCL on dips of ₹880-870 | Stop-loss: ₹810 | Target: ₹1000-1020
 
 
NSE Scrip – MARKSANS
View - Bullish
Last close – ₹263.05
 
Marksans Pharma has experienced a gradual resurgence over the last couple of trading sessions, resulting in a strong weekly close. The counter is firmly positioned above all its short-term EMAs on the daily time frame structure after an extended period, suggesting inherent strength, and is expected to continue in the same manner in the near term. Additionally, the counter has witnessed an ‘Inverted H&S’ breakout and is backed by a positive crossover on the MACD from its signal line, aligning to the ongoing momentum.
  Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' MARKSANS around ₹260 | Stop Loss: ₹240 | Target: ₹290-300  (Disclaimer: This article is by Osho Krishan, senior analyst, technical & derivatives, Angel One. Views expressed are his own.)

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

