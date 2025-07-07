Monday, July 07, 2025 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee slips on Trump's additional 10% Brics tariff; opens lower at 85.57/$

Rupee slips on Trump's additional 10% Brics tariff; opens lower at 85.57/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 18 paise lower at 85.57 against the dollar on Monday, according to Bloomberg

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee, Dollar

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee fell on Monday as US President Donald Trump threatened to impose an additional 10 per cent on countries aligning with Brics policies. 
 
The domestic currency opened 18 paise lower at 85.57 against the dollar on Monday, according to Bloomberg. All Asian currencies traded in the red with Thai Baht leading the fall, as caution loomed over the US reciprocal tariff deadline. 
 
The currency has appreciated 0.17 per cent so far this month, after having fallen 0.18 per cent in the first six months of the calendar year. 
 
President Trump, on Monday, threatened to levy an additional 10 per cent tariff on any country aligning itself with “the Anti-American policies of BRICS,” fueling more uncertainty in the markets. “Any country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10 per cent Tariff,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “There will be no exceptions to this policy.” 
 

Also Read

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 100 pts, Nifty tests 25,400; Godrej Consumer up 5%, Senco 3%

ipo market listing share market

Travel Food Services IPO opens for subscription; GMP up 3%; should you bid?

Stock market

Stocks to Watch Today, July 7: IndusInd Bank, RVNL, Nykaa, UltraTech Cement

Premiumfootwear, shoe

Metro Brands tightens its laces for another quarter of strong growth

PremiumSailesh Raj Bhan, chief investment officer for equity investments at Nippon India Mutual Fund

Earnings recovery critical for market rerating, says Sailesh Raj Bhan

 
The group’s leaders, over the weekend, agreed to continue talks on a cross-border payment system for trade and investments, according to a Bloomberg report. Trump had previously threatened to slap 100 per cent levies on Brics in case they drop the dollar in bilateral trade. 
 
Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNN that several major agreements are nearing completion, according to reports. As others remain out of reach, he added that some deals may include a three-week extension option.
 
However, India and the US are likely to take a final decision on the 'mini trade deal' in the next 24-48 hours, as per media reports.
 
The Indian Rupee has remained range-bound over the past few days, trading between 85.30 and 85.60, analysts said. Nationalised banks have been buying dollars on dips, while exporters and other inflows have been selling on upticks, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. 
 
Exporters are awaiting a move towards 86 to hedge, while importers are eyeing 85, he said. "In the meantime, market participants can cover their daily and weekly requirements. Today’s opening is around 85.50, with an expected range of 85.30–85.80."
 
In commodities, crude oil prices fell as Opec+ announced a surprise increase in production. Brent crude price was down 0.66 per cent at $67.85 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 1.39 per cent at 66.07, as of 9:05 AM IST.  
 

More From This Section

stocks, markets, mutual fund

Stocks to buy: Axis Bk, NTPC among high conviction picks by Incred Equities

Premiumshare market stock market trading

Sensex likely to trade with positive bias above 82,700; Nifty eyes 25,900

share market stock market trading

Stocks to buy today: CCL Products, Marksans Pharma; check target, stop-loss

PremiumJane Street Sebi case, Sebi trading surveillance, high-frequency trading India, quant firms India, Sebi index manipulation, Sebi derivatives regulation, algorithmic trading scrutiny, Bank Nifty manipulation, Jane Street India probe, intraday index ma

Jane Street fallout: High-frequency trading, quant firms under lens

Premiummarket debt

18 debt issuances, ₹1 trillion+, the fastest half-year sprint yet

Topics : Markets Rupee Rupee vs dollar Indian rupee US Dollar Trump tariffs Trump trade policies Crude Oil Price currency market Brent crude oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon