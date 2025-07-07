Monday, July 07, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy: Axis Bk, NTPC among high conviction picks by Incred Equities

Stocks to buy: Axis Bk, NTPC among high conviction picks by Incred Equities

Stocks to buy, July 2025: Amid market consolidation, InCred Equities has suggested 19 stocks to 'Add'; here are largecap, midcap, and smallcap stock ideas

stocks, markets, mutual fund

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to buy, July 2025: In the first half of the calendar year 2025 (H1CY25), Sensex and Nifty delivered around 7 per cent returns, despite looming trade tariffs worries and geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel. 
 
Broader market indices mirrored the headline index and also provided investors with positive returns in the same period. In H1CY25, the Nifty Midcap 100 has gained 4 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap rose 0.39 per cent. Given this, domestic brokerage Incred Equities remains cautious about Indian equities and prefers selected stocks for good yields. 
 
As the second half of the calendar year 2025 (H2CY25) begins, InCred Equities has adopted a 'cautious' approach.  ALSO READ | DIIs pour record ₹3.5 trillion into Indian equities in H1 CY25
 

Market outlook

According to the brokerage, a good monsoon so far has helped kharif crop sowing, which has risen by 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
India received above-normal southwest monsoon rainfall in June 2025, with cumulative precipitation being 8.9 per cent higher than the long-period average (LPA). The pick-up in rain momentum in the later part of the month helped the monsoon to cover the entire country, nine days ahead of the normal date of coverage. This marked the earliest full coverage since 2020. 

Also Read

PremiumMedia Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

2 midcaps, 1 smallcap stock with up to 35% upside potential; check details

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Ashok Leyland, Grasim among top stocks to buy today; Check target here

stock market trading

Monthly stock picks by Motilal Oswal Financial Services: HDFC Bank, UTI AMC

Stock market

Analyst recommends buying these three stocks today; check target, stop-loss

stock market trading

Stocks to buy today: M&M, Titan among top picks recommended by analyst

 
In May 2025, system loan growth moderated across most segments to 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y. The most impacted were large corporate loans (down 1 per cent) and consumer durable loans declining by 4 per cent  (Y-o-Y). 
 
The growth in India’s industrial production moderated to a nine-month low of 1.2 per cent in May 2025 owing to a slowdown in manufacturing growth along with a contraction in the mining and electricity sectors. The consumer non-durables sector contracted 2.4 per cent, the fourth consecutive month of contraction, on a relatively low base. 
 
Meanwhile, in the quarter ended June 2025, new investment proposals in India stood at just ₹4 trillion, a 70 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) dip but a 38 per cent Y-o-Y growth on a low base. 

Investment ideas for July 2025 

For July 2025, Incred Equities has recommended adding 19 stocks while reducing three. Here is a list of its high-conviction ideas for July 2025: 

Largecap ideas

Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto are among the stocks with an "Add" rating by the brokerage.  
Stock Rating Target price(₹) per share
Axis Bank ADD 1,430
Bajaj Auto ADD 10,400
Bajaj Finance ADD 1,050
HDFC Bank ADD 2,200
InterGlobe Aviation REDUCE 3,030
Lupin ADD 2,400
Maruti Suzuki ADD 13,621
NTPC ADD 385
Shriram Finance Limited ADD 830
Tata Steel REDUCE 82
Tata Consultancy Services ADD 3,589

Midcap ideas 

InCred has recommended three stocks to buy in July 2025. 
Stock Rating Target price(₹) per share
Ajanta Pharma ADD 3,100
Container Corp. of India ADD 970
UPL ADD 1,289

Smallcap ideas

Seven smallcap stocks were given an 'Add' rating by the brokerage including names such as Ethos, and Skipper.  
Stock Rating Target price(₹) per share
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp. ADD 2,051
Ethos ADD 3,400
Skipper ADD 612
Thyrocare Technologies ADD 1,010
Clean Science and Technology REDUCE 683
TCPL Packaging ADD 4,530
Camlin Fine Sciences ADD 428
Globus Spirits ADD 1,646
 

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty muted; Trump shifts tariff deadline to Aug 1, Dow futures slip

ipo market listing share market

Travel Food Services IPO opens for subscription; GMP up 3%; should you bid?

Premiumshare market stock market trading

Sensex likely to trade with positive bias above 82,700; Nifty eyes 25,900

Stock market

Stocks to Watch Today, July 7: IndusInd Bank, RVNL, Nykaa, UltraTech Cement

share market stock market trading

Stocks to buy today: CCL Products, Marksans Pharma; check target, stop-loss

Topics : Stocks to buy today Stocks to buy The Smart Investor Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex Nifty50 NSE Nifty Stock Recommendations Market Outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon