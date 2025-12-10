Shares of Godrej Industries rose nearly 2 per cent on Wednesday after its subsidiary signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to invest ₹150 crore in a new dairy processing facility.
The company's stock rose as much as 1.6 per cent during the day to ₹1,035 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 5 this year. The Godrej Industries stock pared gains to trade 0.5 per cent higher at ₹1,022 apiece, compared to a 0.24 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:45 AM.
Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight session on Wednesday. The counter has fallen 12 per cent this year, compared to a 9.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Godrej Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹34,431.38 crore. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Godrej Industries unit signs MoU with Telangana govt
Godrej Jersey, the dairy brand of Creamline Dairy Products Ltd., has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Telangana to invest ₹150 crore in a new dairy processing facility. The agreement was formalised on the sidelines of the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, the company said in a statement.
Creamline Dairy Products, a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet, plans to set up the state-of-the-art plant on a 40-acre site. With this project, the total planned investments of the Godrej Industries Group in Telangana rise to over ₹10,000 crore across its various businesses.
Also Read
The company said the investment will help strengthen the state’s dairy supply chain and support growing consumer demand for protein-rich foods. Citing data that nearly 73 per cent of Indians consume less than the recommended amount of protein daily, Godrej Jersey said dairy products such as milk, curd, paneer and milk-based beverages remain among the most accessible natural protein sources for Indian households. ALSO READ | Meesho Share Price trades at 60% premium on BSE, NSE post solid listing
"From advancing sustainable oil palm cultivation to growing our presence in urban housing to expanding our dairy footprint and enabling MSME growth via digital-first solutions, our partnership with the Government of Telangana is a step toward shaping an inclusive, innovative and resilient future," Pirojsha Godrej, executive vice chairperson, Godrej Industries Group, said.
The company said, in 2023, Godrej Agrovet had announced an investment of ₹300 crore to set up an Integrated Oil Palm Complex in Khammam district of the state. "With a state-of-the-art Crude Palm Oil Mill and an upstream R&D centre set to open next year, the complex also has a provision for setting up a refinery in the near future"