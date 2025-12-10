Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kalpataru Projects shares gain 3% on winning orders worth ₹2,003 crore

Kalpataru Projects shares gain 3% on winning orders worth ₹2,003 crore

Kalpataru Projects has secured new orders worth about ₹2,003 crore across its buildings, factories and power transmission businesses

Kalpataru Projects share price

Kalpataru Projects Shares Today: Image Credit: X/@kpilofficial

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. rose nearly 3 per cent on Wednesday after it secured new orders worth ₹2,003 crore, taking the yearly order book to ₹17,000 crore.  
 
The civil construction firm's stock rose as much as 2.6 per cent during the day to ₹1,204 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 25 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.1 per cent higher at ₹1,198 apiece, compared to a 0.32 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:10 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second straight session on Wednesday. The counter has fallen 7.7 per cent this year, compared to a 9.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Kalpataru Projects has a total market capitalisation of ₹20,451.72 crore. 
 

Kalpataru Projects bags new orders worth ₹2,003 crore

Kalpataru Projects has secured new orders worth about ₹2,003 crore across its buildings, factories and power transmission businesses. The company announced the wins on Wednesday, saying the projects were awarded to KPIL and its international subsidiaries.

The order inflows include contracts in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) segment in India, as well as power transmission and distribution (T&D) projects both domestically and in overseas markets, it said in an exchange filing. 
 
"The orders in the B&F business have strengthened our portfolio in the residential and hospital projects and further improved our leadership in the B&F market in India," Manish Mohnot, managing director and chief executive officer, said. "Additionally, the new orders in the T&D business reflect our expanding footprint in India and the overseas T&D market."
 
With these order wins, the company's year-to-date (YTD) order intake stands around ₹17,000 crore, the company said, "providing good visibility for growth in the coming quarter." 

Kalpataru Projects Q2 results recap

The company reported a 91.27 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹240.05 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with ₹125.50 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 32.42 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,528.57 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
 
Ebitda stood at ₹561 crore in Q2 FY26, up 28.08 per cent from ₹438 crore a year earlier. The Ebitda margin eased slightly to 8.6 per cent from 8.9 per cent in Q2 FY25.
 
Kalpataru Projects International is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports.
 

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

