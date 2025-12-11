Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dixon, ITC Hotels 'Death Cross' alert: Stocks down upto 32% from 2025 highs

Dixon, ITC Hotels 'Death Cross' alert: Stocks down upto 32% from 2025 highs

Dixon Technologies has plunged 32 per cent from its calendar year high, while ITC Hotels stock has shed nearly 27 per cent, shows technical charts.

Death Cross Alert: Dixon Technologies, ITC Hotels.

Death Cross Alert: Dixon Technologies, ITC Hotels. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

MidCap stocks - Dixon Technologies (India) and ITC Hotels have witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' on the technical charts.  The term 'Death Cross' is used when the short-term 50-day moving average (50-DMA) falls below the long-term 200-DMA. In general, 'Death Cross' is termed as a bearish technical chart pattern signaling a potential downturn or likely weakness for the underlying stock.  The daily charts show that Dixon Technologies stock has cracked up to 32.3 per cent from its calendar year (2025) high of ₹18,471 hit on September 25, 2025. Similarly, ITC Hotels share has shed 26.6 per cent from its 2025 high of ₹261.62 registered on July 21, 2025.  In December alone, Dixon Technologies has slipped 13.7 per cent, while ITC Hotels has dropped 8 per cent. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 has dipped nearly 1.7 per cent, and the Sensex was down 1.6 per cent.  On Thursday, Dixon Technologies stock traded with a gain of 1.1 per cent at ₹12,490. Whereas, ITC Hotels was up 0.3 per cent at ₹192. 

Dixon Technologies stock chart

 
 
  Death Cross: 50-DMA: ₹15,391; 200-DMA: ₹15,531 

ITC Hotels stock chart

 
  Death Cross: 50-DMA: ₹212.17; 200-DMA: ₹213.17    Meanwhile, domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities had recently initiated coverage on ITC Hotels with a 'BUY' rating, citing strong growth visibility supported by its 'asset-right' expansion strategy, new property additions and rising operating leverage.  "We initiate coverage with a BUY rating on ITC Hotels and a target price of ₹250. We value the company at a Dec'27E EV of ₹478.2 billion - for its hotel business at 27x Dec'27E EV/EBITDA of ₹17.7bn at a 15 per cent discount to our target multiple of 32x for Indian Hotels", ICICI Securities said in its research note.  The anticipated target price translates into a potential upside of 30.2 per cent for ITC Hotels stock from current levels.  The brokerage firm sees slower growth in occupancies or room rates and delays in executing upcoming hotel assets as potential key risks. READ MORE  Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.   

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 120 pts, Nifty above 25,800; SMIDs in green; India VIX rises 3%

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo shares drop 3% on Q3 guidance cut; ₹45k cr M-cap wiped in Dec

Tejas Networks resumes IPO plan

Tejas Networks share up 3% on securing this deal; check all details inside

Bank of India

Bank of India announces update on NCDs, stock advances 2%; check details

India Inc

Muted FY26 to fuel strong FY27 sales, profit rebound for India Inc: CLSA

Topics : Dixon Technologies (India) Dixon Technologies ITC Hotels stock market trading Market technicals technical charts stocks technical analysis Trading strategies Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon