Top asset manager taps Citigroup, HSBC Holdings for nearly $1.4 billion IPO

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 11:21 PM IST

SBI Funds Management has hired nine banks to advise on a proposed initial public offering that may raise around $1.4 billion in the first half of 2026, according to people familiar with the matter.
The largest asset manager has selected Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Bank, SBI Capital Markets, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, ICICI Securities, JM Financial and local units of Citigroup, HSBC Holdings Plc and Bank of America to work on the share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. The appointments are exp­ected to be formalised soon, and the company may be valued at about $14 billion, they said. Deliberations are ongoing and the details of the offering could change, the people said. State Bank of India, Amundi SA, SBI Funds Management and the banks declined to comment.
 
The planned offering follows a blockbuster debut last month by ICICI Prudential Asset Management, country’s second-largest fund house, which raised $1.2 billion in an initial public offering that was subscribed over 39 times, and for which it hired a record 
18 banks. India was am­ong the world’s busiest markets for new listings in 2025, with firms raising aro­und $22.36 billion, surpassing the previous year’s record.
 

Topics : IPO Stock Market Market news sbi

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 11:14 PM IST

