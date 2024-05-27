Govt bond yields seen flattish at start of new week amid consolidation

Indian government bond yields are expected to trade little changed at the start of the week, amid consolidation around the current levels, while traders await fresh triggers for a further downmove.



The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 6.98 per cent-7.02 per cent range on Monday, following its previous close of 6.9988 per cent, a trader with a state-run bank said.



"With the benchmark already around 7 per cent, we may not see an easy move towards 6.95 per cent, and there could some sort of tug of war between the buyers and sellers around these levels, and even US yields have firmed up slightly," the trader said.

Bond yields fell for fifth consecutive week, after the Reserve Bank of India's board approved the transfer of a record Rs 2.11 trillion ($25.40 billion) as surplus to the government for fiscal 2024.



The government's fiscal position is expected to strengthen after a better-than-estimated dividend transfer and could further reduce some supply pressure, aiding the demand-supply dynamics, traders said.



New Delhi has already cut the supply of Treasury bills by Rs 60,000 crore till June, and has conducted buyback of securities worth around Rs 17,900 crore in May.



According to multiple sources, the government is open to buying back more bonds and cutting T-bill supply for short-term cash management, while decision on lowering fiscal deficit and market borrowings will be taken after formation of a new government.



US yields ended higher in the previous week, with the 10-year yield nearing the 4.50 per cent mark, while the two-year yield nearing the 5 per cent mark, as data and commentary from the Federal Reserve have once again pared rate cuts bets for 2024.

