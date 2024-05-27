IOCL, Sun TV, Cochin Shipyard, Bosch, among eight stocks to watch on May 27

Stocks to watch on Monday, May 27, 2024: Both the Sensex and Nifty achieved fresh record levels, on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex surged to a new peak of 75,636.5, while the Nifty50 surpassed the 23,000 milestone, reaching 23,026.

However on Monday, the Indian bourses may see a flat beginning to the week, indicated GIFT Nifty futures, as they quoted only 6 points higher to Nifty 50 futures at 23,026 levels. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Further investor sentiment will be guided by India's fourth-quarter gross domestic product numbers, slated to release today. Meanwhile below are some stocks to watch on Monday.

Stocks to watch on Q4FY24 impact

Indiabulls Housing Finance: It reported a 21.3 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 319 crore, with a total income increase of 8.6 per cent to Rs 2,255 crore.

Cochin Shipyard: The company reported a remarkable 114 per cent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 1,286 crore, resulting in a net profit surge of 564 per cent YoY to Rs 259 crore.

Bosch: It showed a 4.2 per cent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 4,233 crore, with a notable 41.7 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 564 crore.

Sun TV Network: The firm witnessed a 14.4 per cent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 961 crore, with a 9.1 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 415 crore. However, the margin declined slightly to 54.4 per cent in Q4FY24.

Karnataka Bank: The bank reported a 22 per cent decrease in net profit to Rs 274 crore, with a 3 per cent YoY decline in Net Interest Income (NII) to Rs 834 crore. The gross NPA decreased to 3.53 per cent, while the net NPA increased to 1.58 per cent in Q4FY24.

Affle India: The firm witnessed a slight increase in revenue by 1.5 per cent to Rs 506 crore, with a 13.9 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 87 crore.

Lumax Industries: It reported a substantial 22.1 per cent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 743 crore, resulting in a 73.9 Per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 36 crore.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd: The company made a acquisition, securing a 100 per cent stake in Mercator Petroleum for Rs 154 crore.