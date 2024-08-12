Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt bond yields seen steady as markets focus on inflation prints

The RBI last week kept the key interest rate unchanged, retaining its focus on bringing inflation down

Govt bonds

Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged at the start of the week. Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 8:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged at the start of the week as market participants await local inflation data later in the day and the inflation print in the world's largest economy on Wednesday.
 
The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move between 6.86 per cent and 6.90 per cent on Monday, compared to its previous close of 6.8812 per cent, a trader with a private bank said.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Even though local inflation is unlikely to have any major impact, investors would want to get past it before building positions for US retail inflation, which would be a major guide for interest rates," the trader said.
 
India's July retail inflation will be published after market hours on Monday, and a Reuters poll predicts it to ease below Reserve Bank of India's 4 per cent target for first time in nearly five years.
 
Inflation likely rose at an annual rate of 3.65 per cent last month, down sharply from 5.08 per cent in June, as rising food costs and hikes in telecom tariffs were offset by a higher base from July 2023.
 
"The sensitivity from telecom tariff hike is seen staggered on CPI over next three months starting from August," said Siddharth Kothari, an economist with Sunidhi Securities.
 
The RBI last week kept the key interest rate unchanged, retaining its focus on bringing inflation down even as global market volatility left other major central banks poised to ease.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty mildly lower amid Hindenburg-Sebi row; Adani Group, IIFL in focus

Stocks to Watch Today, August 12: Adani Group, IIFL,PNB,ONGC, Berger Paints

Nifty Outlook: Expect momentum after range breakout, says Rajesh Bhosale

Asia shares enjoy calm before inflation test, investors hunker down

Hindenburg vs Sebi, Adani stocks, global markets: Guide for Nifty on Aug 12

Meanwhile, the 10-year US bond yield consolidated around 3.95 per cent, after a volatile week that saw the yield crashing to a more than one-year low of 3.67 per cent amid recession fears in the US
 
The market is almost equally divided between expectation for a 25 basis points and 50 bps rate cut from the Federal Reserve in September, compared to 100 per cent expectation of a 50 bps move early last week, as per the CME FedWatch tool.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Big bond funds managers in India argue that long-term rates going down

Top-performing Lombard Fund doubles down on India's junk credit bonds

Govt bond yields marginally down ahead of fresh supply via debt auction

Govt bond yields marginally lower; US Fed chief Powell's speech eyed

Indian govt bond yields dip in early trade following slump in US peers

Topics : Inflation Indian Bond market Indian bonds Bond markets bond market Inflation data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon