GPT Infra stock gains 5% on emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 204-cr project

GPT Infra rises: Shares of construction engineering company GPT Infra rose as much as 4.96 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 186 per share on Monday, September 2, 2024.

The rise in GPT Infra share price came after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for a project worth Rs 204 crore from CAO Construction, South Eastern Railway Kolkata.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “ We are pleased to inform you that GPT Infraprojects Limited (GPT Infra) has been declared L1 (first lowest) in order valued at Rs 204 crore on Friday, August 30, 2024.”

Under the terms of the order, GPT Infra will be responsible for constructing two Road Over Bridges (ROBs).

First will be at Km 15/22-24, in place of LC No. 13 between Andul and Sankrail Stations where GPT Infra will build a three-lane ROB with the following components including a bridge proper consisting of one 30-metre Composite Girder, one 60-metre Bow String Girder, and another 30-metre Composite Girder. The bridge approaches will include seventeen 24.6-meter PSC Girders and three 20.6-meter PSC Girders.

Second one at Km 23/17-19, in place of LC No. 18 between Nalpur and Bauria Stations where GPT Infra will construct a two-lane ROB featuring a bridge proper with one 18-metre Composite Girder, one 60-metre Bow String Girder, and one 36-metre Composite Girder. The bridge approaches will consist of eighteen 25.36-meter PSC Girders and two 10-metre RCC Slabs.

These projects are under the jurisdiction of the Deputy Chief Engineer/Construction/Garden Reach, South Eastern Railway, the company said.

Headquartered in Kolkata, GPT Infraprojects Limited, the flagship company of GPT Group, is an infrastructure company. Set up in 1980, the company is an established Railway focused infrastructure player, engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for Railways and Roads for Government contracts.

The market capitalisations of GPT Infraprojects is Rs 2,226.54 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 207 while its 52-week low is Rs 40.5 per share.

At 10:48 AM, shares of GPT Infraprojects were trading 0.56 per cent lower at Rs 176.20 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent higher at 82,600.58 levels.