Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / MOIL shares slump over 3% after price reduction of manganese ore; details

MOIL shares slump over 3% after price reduction of manganese ore; details

The stock prices of MOIL slipped after the company announced that effective September 1, 2024, it will reduce prices across several categories of Manganese Ore and related products

MOIL, MOIL Logo

Photo: Twitter

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of MOIL dropped as much as 3.2 per cent at Rs 387.05 per share on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals. 

The stock prices of MOIL slipped after the company announced that effective September 1, 2024, it will reduce prices across several categories of Manganese Ore and related products.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ferro grades with a manganese content of 44 per cent and above will see a 20 per cent price reduction from the rates set on August 1, 2024. Ferro grades with lower manganese content, as well as SMGR (Mn-30 per cent and Mn-25 per cent), Fines, and Chemical grades, will have their prices decreased by 15 per cent, effective from midnight on August 31, 2024.

Additionally, the price of electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) will drop from Rs 2,10,000 PMT to Rs 205,000 PMT, also starting from midnight on August 31, 2024. These adjustments are part of the company’s efforts to align pricing with current market conditions for the month of September 2024, the company said in an exchange filing on Sunday. 

Manganese is a transition metal, has diverse industrial applications, especially in stainless steels where it enhances strength, workability, and wear resistance. Manganese oxide is utilized as an oxidising agent and is also used in rubber additives, glassmaking, fertilizers, and ceramics.

MOIL, a Miniratna state-owned company based in Nagpur, India, is the largest producer of manganese ore in the country, holding a 50 per cent market share. The company operates 11 mines in the neighbouring districts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

For the fiscal period ending June 24, the company reported total revenue of Rs 492.84 crore, an 18.51 per cent increase from Rs 428.06 crore in the previous quarter and a 29.79 per cent rise from Rs 379.71 crore in June 2023.

More From This Section

Market, Stock Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty

Nifty's winning run extends to 13th day in longest uninterrupted streak

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty at 25,300; Broader markets, Auto, Pharma drag

ipo

Brokerages bullish on Gala Precision IPO; GMP jumps 45%; should you bid?

stock market, brokers, growth, investors, investments, funds

F&O Cues: Options data hint more gains for Nifty; 4 stocks see long buildup

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

Weekly Outlook: Nifty eyes 25,550; but this chart pattern can derail rally


Net income for the period was Rs 152.35 crore, up 67.15 per cent from Rs 80.95 crore in March 2024 and up 75.98 per cent from Rs 86.57 crore in June 2023.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 7,918.63 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 22.68 times with an earning per share of Rs 17.65 per share.

At 10:34 AM; the share price of the company was trading 2.79 per cent lower at Rs 389. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent higher at 82,602 levels. 

Also Read

Indian automobile industry takes inorganic route to support growth cycles

August auto sales impact: Hero, Eicher, and Maruti gain; TaMo, TVS slip

Steel pipes

Indian Hume Pipe surges 14% on securing LoI for order worth Rs 859 crore

Gas plan caught in regulatory minefield, New Delhi's ambitious targets to clean its air by decarbonising energy sector will be underpinned by its success in building nascent natural gas segment

Gujarat Gas stock flies 14% on merger, demerger plan; brokerages upbeat

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stocks to Watch: Eicher, MSIL, NBCC, Biocon, Insecticides India, KIMS

Bond market, Indian economy, share market, Mumbai

SDBL, Hikal among today's top stock picks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE MOIL Stocks in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon