Emcure Pharma shares slip 5% amid large trades; check all details here

According to Bloomberg data, 2.4 per cent equity or 4.64 million shares changed hands through multiple block deals. Buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Emcure Pharmaceuticals shares slipped 5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹1,325 per share amid large trades. At 9:43 AM, 5.17 million shares were traded on BSE and 1.63 million on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 
 
Around the same time, Emcure Pharma's share price was down 2.85 per cent on BSE at ₹1,355.7 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.19 per cent at 84,791.27.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹25,462.35 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1,524.85 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹890.  

Emcure Pharma block deal

According to Bloomberg data, 2.4 per cent equity or 4.64 million shares changed hands on the counter through multiple block deals in Emcure Pharma. Buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known. 
 
 
BC Investments IV, an affiliate of global private equity firm Bain Capital, which held a 6.3 per cent stake in Emcure Pharma as of September 2025, was reportedly looking to offload a 2 per cent stake in the company through block deals. The offer size was estimated at ₹493 crore, with a floor price of ₹1,296.5 per share, according to reports.

That apart, according to the BSE shareholding pattern, promoters held a 77.88 per cent stake in the company as of September 2025. 
 
In Q2, Emcure Pharmaceuticals reported a 25 per cent increase in profit after tax to ₹251 crore as compared to ₹202 crore a year ago.
 
Its revenue from operations rose to ₹2,270 crore in the second quarter as against ₹2,002 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
"We continue to augment our portfolio in all our focus markets through in-licensing and in-house developments. Novo Nordisk partnership positions us well in the fast-growing obesity segment and gives us an early entry, enabling us to shape the market, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Satish Mehta said. The company remains focused on delivering strong growth along with margin improvement in all key businesses, he added.
 
Emcure Pharmaceuticals is an Indian pharma company headquartered in Pune engaged in developing, manufacturing, and globally marketing a broad range of pharmaceutical products. Known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and patient-centricity, Emcure is a research and development (R&D) driven company that develops and manufactures a wide range of differentiated pharmaceutical products designed to improve patient health and well-being across several major therapeutic areas. 
 

