Friday, December 19, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Meesho shares snap four-day rally, slides 7%; stock to see more downside?

Meesho shares snap four-day rally, slides 7%; stock to see more downside?

UBS has set a target price of ₹220 per share, while Choice Broking's target stands at ₹200, compared with the current price of around ₹225

Meesho shares in focus

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of recently-listed Meesho Ltd. saw a 7 per cent fall on Friday, snapping a four-day rally that took its market capitalisation past the ₹ 1-trillion mark. 
 
The e-commerce firm's stock fell as much as 7.1 per cent during the day to ₹218.9 per share, the biggest intraday fall since December 12 this year. The Meesho stock pared losses to trade 4.3 per cent lower at ₹225.4 apiece, compared to a 0.54 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:16 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a four-day losing streak and currently trade at 0.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 102 per cent from its issue price of ₹111 per share. Meesho has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.01 trillion.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Key reasons for Meesho's share fall

The decline in Meesho’s share price follows caution over technical factors affecting recently listed stocks. 
 
Zerodha's chief executive officer, Nithin Kamath, in a social media post, attributed the short-term gains in IPO stocks to technical factors such as short delivery. He said many traders attempt to short these stocks intraday in anticipation of a decline, but get trapped when the stock hits the upper circuit, leaving them without buyers. Kamath added that limited free float in newly listed stocks further adds to the decline.  ALSO READ | Niraj Cement shares soar 16%, GPT Infraprojects up 13%; Key triggers here

Also Read

stock market

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, Infosys lift Sensex 400 pts, Nifty eyes 26K; Ola Electric share price up 10%

ICICI Prudential AMC

ICICI Pru AMC makes solid debut, analysts upbeat on long-term; here's why

Vodafone Idea share

Vodafone Idea shares rise 3% on raising ₹3,300 crore through NCDs

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Niraj Cement shares soar 16%, GPT Infraprojects up 13%; Key triggers here

Knowledge Realty share price

Knowledge Realty gets new 'Add' from JM Financial; limited upside seen

Meesho shares to see more downside? 

Two analysts tracked by Bloomberg have target prices below the current market price of the stock. UBS has set a target price of ₹220 per share, while Choice Broking's target stands at ₹200, compared with the current price of around ₹225. 
 
Choice Broking said that Meesho remains in a high-growth phase of its platform lifecycle and is expected to deliver a 31 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate between FY25 and FY28. Growth is expected to be supported by deeper penetration in value commerce and improving logistics efficiencies as its in-house logistics arm, Valmo, scales up.
 
Despite the strong growth outlook, Meesho is trading at 2.4 times its estimated FY28 enterprise value-to-revenue multiple, well below the peer average of 5.4 times, which the brokerage believes leaves room for meaningful upside as fundamentals strengthen.
 
UBS estimates that Meesho’s net merchandise value will grow at a 30 per cent CAGR between FY25 and FY30. The brokerage expects this growth to be driven by a sharp rise in annual transacting users to 518 million from 199 million over the period, along with an increase in annual ordering frequency to 14.7 from 9.2.
 

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price

ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock trades at 20% premium; should you book profit?

Infosys

Nifty IT rises 1% as Infosys, TCS lead post Accenture's upbeat Q1 earnings

stock market rally, bse, market bull

Aeroflex Industries share jumps 13% on capacity expansion, fund-raise plan

Airtel

Bharti Airtel partly paid-up shares zoom 10%, trade at new high; here's why

Crest Ventures share

Crest Ventures jumps 6% as board approves financial services biz demerger

Topics : The Smart Investor Markets Meesho Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon