HBL Engineering shares soar 8% on ₹762 crore order win from Central Railway

HBL Engineering's stock rose as much as 7.92 per cent during the day to ₹509.9 per share, the biggest intraday gain since March 19 this year

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Shares of HBL Engineering surged nearly 8 per cent on Tuesday after it received five Letters of Acceptances (LoA) worth ₹762.56 crore for the provision of Kavach across 413 stations, covering 3,900 kilometers (Km)
 
HBL Engineering’s stock rose as much as 7.92 per cent during the day to ₹509.9 per share, the biggest intraday gain since March 19 this year. The stock trimmed gains to trade 6.63 per cent higher at ₹503.8 apiece, compared to a 0.13 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:33 AM. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their third day and have risen over 22 per cent from its lows of ₹405 early this year. The stock has fallen 17 per cent in 2025, compared to a 0.55 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. HBL Engineering has a total market capitalisation of ₹14,136.94 crore. 
 
 
In an exchange filing on Monday, the company said that the Central Railway has awarded five letters of acceptance to HBL for the provision of the Kavach across 413 stations, which are expected to be completed within 18 months. The company also informed that the total value of all the Kavach contracts to date for the current year is ₹3,618 crore. 

Further, in an exchange filing on March 28, the company disclosed that it received two LoAs worth ₹499.68 crore for the provision of Kavach systems from Western Railway and North Central Railway. 
 
HBL Engineering specialises in designing, manufacturing, and supplying a wide range of power solutions. Founded in 1977, the company has earned recognition in various industries, including telecommunications, defense, energy, railways, and renewable energy. HBL is particularly known for its expertise in providing backup power solutions, such as batteries, inverters, and energy storage systems. The company’s products are widely used in mission-critical applications where reliable power is essential.
  In the defense sector, HBL manufactures advanced battery systems for submarines, aircraft, and tactical communication systems. The company also provides energy storage solutions for grid applications, addressing the growing need for renewable energy integration.
 
In the third quarter, HBL Engineering reported a decline of 26 per cent in consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹58.38 crore as compared to ₹78.45 crore. Its revenue for the quarter under review slipped 24.8 per cent to ₹450.5 crore as compared to ₹599.25 crore a year ago.
 

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

