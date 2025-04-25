Friday, April 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / HCL Tech, ABB India, 6 others to go ex-dividend next week; do you own any?

HCL Tech, ABB India, 6 others to go ex-dividend next week; do you own any?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week, along with their details

Fancy dividends

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks: Shares of information technology (IT) giant HCL Technologies, 360 ONE WAM, ABB India, and six others are expected to remain in the spotlight during the week from Monday, April 28, 2025, to Friday, May 2, 2025, following their announcement of dividend rewards for shareholders. The others to feature in the list include Tanla Platforms, Vesuvius India, Gujarat Intrux, KSB, Mold-Tek Packaging, and Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts.
 
Data available on the BSE suggest that these shares are set to trade ex-dividend next week. The ex-dividend date refers to the day when a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend. Therefore, investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible to claim the dividend. The companies, however, finalize the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.
 
 
Among them, heavy electrical equipment maker ABB India has announced the highest (final) dividend of ₹33.50 per share for its shareholders, with the record date for the same being set on May 3, 2025. This is followed by HCL Technologies, which has announced an interim dividend of ₹18 per share for its shareholders. The tech giant has set April 28 as the record date to ascertain shareholders' eligibility for this corporate action.
 
Meanwhile, metal flow engineering player Vesuvius India has announced a final dividend of ₹14.50 per share for its shareholders, with the record date set for May 1, 2025.
 

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week, along with their details:

 
Company Name Record Date Dividend Type Dividend Amount Payment Date
HCL Technologies April 28, 2025 Interim Dividend ₹ 18 April 28, 2025
360 ONE WAM April 29, 2025 Interim Dividend ₹ 6 April 29, 2025
Tanla Platforms April 30, 2025 Interim Dividend ₹ 6 April 30, 2025
Vesuvius India April 30, 2025 Final Dividend ₹ 14.50 May 1, 2025
ABB India May 2, 2025 Final Dividend ₹ 33.50 May 3, 2025
Gujarat Intrux May 2, 2025 Interim Dividend ₹ 10 May 2, 2025
KSB May 2, 2025 Final Dividend ₹ 4 May 2, 2025
Mold-Tek Packaging May 2, 2025 Interim Dividend ₹ 2 May 2, 2025
Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts May 2, 2025 Interim Dividend ₹ 5 May 2, 2025
 
Notably, the Indian equity markets will remain closed for trading on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on account of Maharashtra Day.
 

More From This Section

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex down 670 pts at 79,130 as Pak tensions spike; financials, auto drag

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo skids 6% on profit booking after Pakistan shuts airspace

ACC, ACC Cements (Photo: IndiaMART)

ACC sees worst day since November last year after Q4 results; here's why

Axis Bank

Should you buy Axis Bank shares after Q4 results? Analysts suggest strategy

Laurus Labs

Laurus Labs falls 6% despite strong Q4 results: Here's what brokerages say

Topics : dividend dividend income High dividend stocks Buzzing stocks share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Result OutWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon