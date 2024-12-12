HDFC Bank discloses Sebi warning letter over regulatory non-compliance

Business Standard
Experts say an administrative warning is a less severe action than a fine. However, it serves as a formal notice of non-compliance

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

HDFC Bank on Thursday disclosed receiving an administrative warning letter from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 
The letter—dated December 9—highlights alleged non-compliance with certain provisions of regulations governing merchant bankers, capital issuance, and insider trading. The bank has stated that the warning letter will not have any impact on its financial, operational, or other activities. The country’s most valuable lender said it plans to take the necessary steps to address Sebi’s concerns and directives.
 
Sebi’s observations followed a periodic inspection of the bank's investment banking activities. The specific regulatory violations cited in Sebi’s letter are not mentioned in the stock exchange filing made by the bank.
 
 
Experts say an administrative warning is a less severe action than a fine. However, it serves as a formal notice of non-compliance.
 
Shares of HDFC Bank fell 0.3 per cent to end at Rs 1,858. The fall was in line with the 0.3 per cent decline in the Nifty Bank index.
 

