HDFC MF to restrict flows into realty index fund; Vedanta rallies 5%

HDFC Mutual Fund (MF) will stop accepting lump-sum inflows in its newly launched HDFC Nifty Realty Index Fund from April 8, the fund house has said. Systematic investment plan (SIP) will also be capped at Rs 1,00,000. The Nifty Realty Index is a comparatively concentrated index as it has only 10 companies.



DLF is the top cons­tituent with a weight of 29 per cent. The index has gone up nearly 140 per cent in the last one year. HDFC MF launched the scheme on March 7. While MFs have recently been placing investment restrictions, they were mostly limited to active schemes.

Vedanta rallies 5%, stock hits 13-month high



Shares of Vedanta on Tuesday rall­ied nearly 5 per cent to close at Rs 301, most since February 23, 2023. Shares of the Anil Agarwal-led commodity major have rallied over 10 per cent in the past one we­ek amid a rally in global metal prices on improved economic out­look for China. Analysts say the deleveraging efforts taken by the conglomerate have also bo­osted investor sentiment.