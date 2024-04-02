Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India commanding higher valuations on investors' optimism, trust: Buch

She said at 22.2, the ratio of price to earning multiple in the Indian market is higher than the average of many indices around the world

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi puri, CII's 17th Corporate Governance Summit, Corporate Summit

Mumbai: Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Madhabi Puri Buch speaks during CII's 17th Corporate Governance Summit, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Tuesday said the Indian capital markets are commanding higher valuations because of foreign investors' optimism and trust in the country.
She said at 22.2, the ratio of price to earning multiple in the Indian market is higher than the average of many indices around the world.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Yes, some people say that we are an expensive market but still why is the investment coming? Because this is a reflection of the optimism and the trust and faith that the world has in India today that we are commanding the kind of multiples in our markets," she said at a CII event on corporate governance here.
A few weeks ago, Buch had flagged concerns on high valuations in segments of small and midcap stocks, stating that it could be becoming into a bubble.
 
Buch said she meets foreign investors regularly as part of her mandate and has seen an increased interest in India among them because of the velocity which the country's economy has got after years of high speed growth.
They are encouraged by data suggesting the strength of the economy as visible in the growth in GST collections month on month, advance tax payouts, power and energy consumption, she said.
The interest has led to the overall market capitalisation in equities reaching over Rs 378 lakh crore at the end of FY24 from Rs 74 lakh crore a decade ago, Buch said, adding that the market capitalisation is at the level of the overall GDP now.
She said Indian entities raised a total of Rs 10.5 lakh crore from markets by way of equity and bond issuances in FY24, which includes over Rs 8 lakh crore through the bond route.
Speaking about the bond issuances, she said it has reached over 62 per cent of the overall bank lending done in a year now.
 

Also Read

Navy appoints first woman commanding officer in naval ship: Admiral Kumar

Trust Fintech SME IPO opens today: Check GMP, anchor issue & other details

Seeing signs of price manipulation in SME segment: Sebi chief Buch

Sebi board to discuss changes on delisting at next meeting, says Buch

Sebi will look into the high valuation of IPOs, says Madhabi Puri Buch

Forex derivatives volumes to plummet 80% on mandatory exposure rule

Nifty Realty hits fresh 16-yr high; surges 7% in 2 days on healthy outlook

Tata Technologies surges 7% on JV with BMW to develop automotive software

Bajaj Auto hits new peak on strong March sales; stock nears buyback price

BDL, Bharat Forge: How to trade defence related stocks? Get tech view here

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Stock Market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon