Home / Markets / News / Here's Nifty trading strategy suggested by Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Sec

Here's Nifty trading strategy suggested by Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Sec

Significantly, call OI at 24,000 and put OI at 23,500 & 23,000, suggesting a well-defined trading range that supports a short, strangled setup

Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

Recommended Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle

  • Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
  • Expiry: April 3, 2025
  • Strike Prices: Sell 23,000 PE and Sell 24,200 CE
  • Net Premium Inflow: 46
  • Stop Loss: 90
  • Target: Entire premium inflow

Rationale:

  • Strong resistance is observed at 23,900–24,000, while key support lies at 23,400.
  • Nifty is likely to trade within a defined range (23,400–23,900) before making a decisive move.
  • Significantly, call OI at 24,000 and put OI at 23,500 & 23,000, suggesting a well-defined trading range that supports a short, strangled setup.
  • Time decay (Theta) will benefit the strategy as long as Nifty remains within the expected range, leading to gradual premium erosion.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Sahaj Agrawal, senior vice oresident, head of derivatives research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

