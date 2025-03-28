Here's Nifty trading strategy suggested by Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Sec

Recommended Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
- Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
- Expiry: April 3, 2025
- Strike Prices: Sell 23,000 PE and Sell 24,200 CE
- Net Premium Inflow: 46
- Stop Loss: 90
- Target: Entire premium inflow
Rationale:
- Strong resistance is observed at 23,900–24,000, while key support lies at 23,400.
- Nifty is likely to trade within a defined range (23,400–23,900) before making a decisive move.
- Significantly, call OI at 24,000 and put OI at 23,500 & 23,000, suggesting a well-defined trading range that supports a short, strangled setup.
- Time decay (Theta) will benefit the strategy as long as Nifty remains within the expected range, leading to gradual premium erosion.