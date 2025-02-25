Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why Sharda Motor Industries share price rallied 6% on February 25

Here's why Sharda Motor Industries share price rallied 6% on February 25

Sharda Motor share rose after it entered into an agreement with Avadh Rail Infra Limited, to transfer the leasehold rights of "land and building" in Haridwar for Rs 23.05 crore

sensex nifty stock market share market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sharda Motor Industries share price: Sharda Motor Industries share price zoomed as much as 6.03 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,720.70 per share.
 
The uptick in Sharda Motor Industries share price came after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Avadh Rail Infra Limited, to transfer the leasehold rights of “land and building” of the company located at Ranipur, Haridwar (Uttranchal) having an area of approximately 12,325 sq. mts., for Rs 23.05 crore.
 
In an exchange filing, Sharda Motor Industries said, “We would like to inform you that the Company has entered into an agreement to transfer the leasehold rights over the land and building of the Company situated at Haridwar.”
 
 
The sale is expected to be completed in 60 days from the date of execution of the Agreement.
 
“Rs 23.05 crore to be received within a period of 60 days from the date of the Agreement as above/ on or before registration of transfer with concerned authority, whichever is earlier,” Sharda Motor Industries said in a statement.

Also Read

Smallcap company, Jyoti Structures, bags Rs 389-cr order from Adani Energy

Smallcap company, Jyoti Structures, bags Rs 389-cr order from Adani Energy

TCS

TCS nears 52-week low on growth concerns; stock down 19% from December high

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Venus Remedies up 4% after entering license agreement with UK-based Infex

mahindra, m&m, mahindra tractors,

Mahindra & Mahindra climbs 4% in 2 days as bargain hunters make a beeline

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Zaggle shares up 3% on inking agreement with Mamaearth parent Honasa

 
About Sharda Motor Industries
 
Sharda Motor Industries engages in the manufacturing and assembly of auto components and white goods components. The company’s diverse product portfolio includes exhaust systems, catalytic converters, suspension systems, sheet metal components, and plastic parts, primarily catering to the automotive industry. 
 
Sharda Motor is a key player in the emissions control system and control arm segments, with a market share of approximately 30 per cent in emissions control systems and 10 per cent in control arms for passenger vehicles in India.
 
With a strong customer base that includes major automotive manufacturers like Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata, and Ashok Leyland, Sharda Motor relies heavily on its top two clients—M&M and Hyundai—who contribute around 71 per cent of its revenue in the exhaust business. 
 
The company operates 10 manufacturing units, including joint ventures, and has an R&D center and sales offices across India. It boasts a production capacity, manufacturing up to 1 million exhaust systems and 180,000 suspension systems annually. Its backward integration with tube mills and stamping plants further strengthens its operational capabilities.
 
The market capitalisation of Sharda Motor Industries is Rs 4,812.34 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
 
At 12:30 PM, Sharda Motor Industries share price was trading 3.32 per cent higher at Rs 1,676.55. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.28 per cent higher at 74,664.89 levels.

More From This Section

bond markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 170pts, Nifty flat; broader mkts mixed; Auto stocks lead, metal drags

Tata Group ipo

Tata Capital IPO: Tata Group's NBFC inches closer to D-Street; details here

bull market, stock market

Tata Investment share price soars 10% on Tata Capital IPO report

Gold, Gold jewellery

This smallcap jewellery stock hit 20% upper circuit today; here's why

An exterior view of Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) headquarters is seen in Mumbai

LIC share price down 3% on GST demand order worth Rs 57 crore; details here

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Share price Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian equities BSE Sensex Nifty50 share market Indian equity markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySwasth Foodtech IPO AllotmentStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon