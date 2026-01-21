Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hexaware Tech shares slip 3% after senior management personnel resigns

The selling pressure on the counter came after the company's president and global head of banking and the North America Hunting Team tendered his resignation

Hexaware Technologies' share price slipped 3.1 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low of ₹691.3. At 11:13 AM, Hexaware Technologies’ shares were down 3.06 per cent at ₹692.2. In comparison, the BSE Sensex slipped 0.95 per cent to 81,400.53. 
 
The selling pressure on the counter came after the company’s president and global head of banking and the North America Hunting Team tendered his resignation.
 
“We hereby inform you that Chinmoy Banerjee, senior management personnel, has tendered his resignation with effect from the closure of business hours on January 26, 2026, to pursue other career opportunities,” the filing read. 
 
 
That apart, Hexaware Technologies is scheduled to report its December quarter (Q3FY26) numbers on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. 
 
Recently, the company received approval from the New Jersey Division of Revenue for the merger of Mobiquity Velocity Solutions Inc and Mobiquity Inc (both being subsidiaries of the company) into Hexaware Technologies. 

Mobiquity Velocity Solutions Inc and Mobiquity Inc are engaged in the business of providing mobile technology solutions and end-to-end omnichannel digital consulting services.
 
In December, the company announced that it had strengthened its global delivery network with a new center in Cairo. Launching with 100 professionals, it will serve customers in Egypt, the Middle East, and key European markets. Located in one of Cairo’s leading technology parks, it will provide multilingual CX services in Arabic, English, and major European languages.   ALSO READ | Q3 Results Today
 
Egypt’s strong education system, high availability of international language skills, and favorable time zone make Cairo a growing hub for digital operations and customer experience services. Hexaware is also engaging with local universities to build a steady pipeline of talent for future growth.
 
Hexaware Technologies positions itself as a digital transformation partner offering technology products, services and solutions across enterprise IT, cloud, data and analytics, digital engineering, business process services and artificial intelligence. 
 
The company serves clients across industries such as banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, telecom and utilities, and travel and hospitality. Hexaware also showcases proprietary platforms and products including RapidX, Tensai, Amaze and AgentVerse, aimed at accelerating software delivery, automation and cloud journeys. 

