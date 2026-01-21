Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DCM Shriram slips 3% on posting decline in Q3 profit YoY; check details

In Q3FY26, DCM Shriram reported an 18.8 per cent fall in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹212.6 crore, as against ₹262.1 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y)

DCM Shriram share price

Photo: Company website

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

DCM Shriram share price slipped 2.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low of ₹1,080.8. At 9:44 AM, DCM Shriram shares were down 1.94 per cent at ₹1,087.85. In comparison, the BSE Sensex slipped 0.22 per cent to 82,001.1. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company posted mixed Q3 results. 
 
In Q3FY26, DCM Shriram reported an 18.8 per cent fall in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹212.6 crore, as against ₹262.1 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its revenue from operations, however, rose 13.7 per cent to ₹4,003.3 crore, as compared to ₹3,518.9 crore. 
 
According to the filing, in the chemical segment, caustic volumes were up 6 per cent, while
 
Electrochemical Units (ECUs) were down by 4 per cent. New projects (H2O2, ALCL3 Refined Glycerin, ECH), including HSCL (Epoxy), also supported revenue growth. 
 
Higher fixed costs given the business growth and stabilisation costs of new plants, partly offset by lower input prices and better operating efficiencies.

“Our chemicals business delivered volume-led growth during the quarter. Our strategic pivot toward downstream adjacencies continues to gain momentum, with the Epichlorohydrin (ECH) facility commissioned in the previous quarter, witnessing encouraging market acceptance. The announcement of anti-dumping duty on liquid epoxy resins is expected to accelerate the turnaround of our acquisition done last quarter. We remain focused on ramping up capacity utilisation across both ECH and Epoxy, which will also enhance the integrated utilisation of
caustic soda and chlorine,” the management said.
 
Both sugar and ethanol volumes were up by 8 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. Domestic sugar prices were better by 7 per cent, while Ethanol prices were down by 3 per cent. Better margins were seen in both sugar and ethanol. Significant positive impact of ₹36 crore due
to the reversal of provisioning for retrospective levy of duty on ethanol exported outside UP, made in Q1 FY2026.
 
“Supported by a strong balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation, we remain well positioned to pursue growth opportunities in businesses aligned with our long-term strategic priorities, as we continue to build resilient & future-ready businesses,” said the company’s management.
 
DCM Shriram is a diversified and integrated business entity with extensive and growing presence across the Agri value chain, Chemicals & Vinyl industry and Building Material Products. Access to captive power at all key manufacturing units enables the businesses to optimise their competitive edge.

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

