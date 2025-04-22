Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Himadri Specialty Chemical jumps 5% after Q4 profit rises 35% to ₹155 crore

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price: Shares of India's largest speciality carbon black maker Himadri Speciality Chemical surged over 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹503.85 on Tuesday after the company reported impressive earnings figures for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25). At 2:25 AM, the stock was quoting at ₹484.05, up 1.04 per cent from Monday's closing price of ₹479.05. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,177.10, up 51.55 points or 0.21 per cent.   
Himadri Specialty Chemical Q4FY25 result update
Himadri Specialty Chemical reported a consolidated net profit of ₹155.58 crore in Q4FY25, up 35.9 per cent from ₹115.16 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the company's revenue fell by 3.59 per cent to ₹1,134.64 crore in the reported quarter as against ₹1,176.95 crore in the year-ago period. Earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) improved by a significant 29.16 per cent to ₹231.01 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹178.85 crore in Q4FY24. 
 
  The company declared a dividend of ₹0.60 per share, representing 60 per cent of the face value of ₹1 per share, subject to shareholders' approval. 
  In addition, the company's board has approved the acquisition of a 100 per cent equity stake in Elixir Carbo for a total consideration of ₹7.5 crore in cash.   Also Read: Happy birthday, Nifty50: Index turns 29; here's its journey through history
 
Himadri Specialty Chemical stock price

The stock was trading higher for the third consecutive session and has surged 13.5 per cent during this period. However, the stock is down nearly 27 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹688.70, which it touched on September 18, 2024. In the last three months, the stock has fallen around 4.8 per cent and surged 33.3 per cent in the last one year.
 
About Himadri Specialty Chemical
Himadri Specialty Chemical is a global speciality chemical conglomerate, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of carbon materials and chemicals. The company has a diverse product portfolio including speciality carbon black, coal tar pitch, refined naphthalene, new energy materials, SNF, speciality oils, power etc. It caters to various industries such as lithium-ion batteries, paints, plastics, tyres, aluminium, graphite electrodes, agrochemicals, defence and construction chemicals.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

