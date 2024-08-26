Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bikaji Foods stock hovers near 52-week high after co. acquires Ariba Foods

Bikaji Foods stock hovers near 52-week high after co. acquires Ariba Foods

Bikaji Foods announced the acquisition of a 55 per cent equity stake in Ariba Foods on Friday

Bikaji Foods International Ltd

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bikaji Foods International shares soared 4.7 per cent on the BSE on Monday, August 26, registering an intraday high of Rs 893.75 per share.

The stock was Rs 2.2 away from its 52 week high of Rs 895.95.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The counter rose after the snack food manufacturer, headquartered in Bikaner, Rajasthan, announced the acquisition of a 55 per cent equity stake in Ariba Foods on Friday.

At around 10:00 AM, shares of Bikaji Foods International were up 1.7 per cent or Rs 14.5 at Rs 868.4 per share. The market capitalisation of the company at around the same time stood at Rs 2,17,431.9 million.

As per the company's exchange filing, this strategic investment is worth Rs 60.49 crore and will enable Bikaji to enhance its frozen food production capabilities and expand its market presence.

Ariba Foods Private Limited is a leading Ujjain-based company specialising in snacks and frozen foods, including samosas, naans, parathas and sweets, among other things.

More From This Section

markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 660pts, Nifty above 25,000; broader markets gain, KEC Int'l, NIIT climb

equity market, stocks, share market

Interarch Building Products shares list at over 43% premium on BSE, NSE

Dividend payout by BSE500 firms up 1.7%; share buyback rises 64% in FY19

Dividend, Buyback today: These stocks will trade ex-date; Check FULL list

equity trading volumes, share market

Weekly Outlook: Nifty, Sensex near key hurdles; Bank Nifty can rally 5%

Investments

F&O Insights: Check FIIs, retail traders bets on Nifty ahead of Aug expiry


“This strategic move not only strengthens our capacity for export growth but also supports our entry into the QSR segment. By integrating Ariba’s state-of-the-art production capabilities, we aim to enhance our frozen snacks and savouries manufacturing,” said Deepak Agarwal, Managing Director of Bikaji Foods International.

Bikaji Foods Q1FY25 results

Bikaji Foods International reported a 40.2 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 58.06 crore in the first quarter ended in June 2024. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 41.41 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bikaji Foods.

Its revenue from operation was up 15.24 per cent to Rs 555.12 crore in the June quarter. It was at Rs 481.68 crore a year ago.

Bikaji Foods reported volume growth of 16.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY, led by double-digit growth across categories, the company had said in its earnings report.

Total expenses of Bikaji Foods in the June quarter were up 16.08 per cent to Rs 501.32 crore. Its total income was at Rs 579.41 crore in the June quarter, up 18.8 per cent.

Also Read

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer clocks all time high; here's why

Pharma, medicine, drugs, Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Life shares sink as analysts wary of 'premium' Sterling Biotech buy

NIIT

NIIT zooms 29% in 2 days after Ramesh Damani, Promoters buy stake

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Cyient stock rallies up to 4% on incorporating wholly owned subsidiary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc

Go Digit, Star Health extend rally after Jefferies initiates coverage

Topics : Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Markets Nifty stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon