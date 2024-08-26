Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Orient Technologies IPO allotment; Check status, GMP & likely listing price

Orient Technologies IPO allotment; Check status, GMP & likely listing price

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the allotment status by visiting the official website of BSE, NSE or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue

ipo market listing share market

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Orient Technologies IPO allotment status:  The allotment of shares for Orient Technologies IPO is set to be finalised today, August 7, 2024. The three-day  subscription window to bid for the Orient Technologies IPO closed on August 23, 2024. 

Available at a price band of Rs 195-206 per share, with a minimum lot size of 72 shares, the offering received an overwhelming response, being oversubscribed by a staggering 154.84 times. Orient Technologies IPO comprised a fresh issue of 5,825,243 shares, and an offer for sale of 46,00,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 apiece.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Orient Technologies IPO final subscription details 
The public issue received the highest interest from non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed 310.03 times the shares reserved for them. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) followed with a subscription rate of 188.76 times. The retail investor portion was subscribed 68.93 times.

Orient Technologies IPO allotment status
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the allotment status by visiting the official website of BSE, NSE or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, one can follow these direct links to check the allotment status:

More From This Section

Here's why Alembic Pharma stock skyrocketed 12% on August 26; details here

Here's why Alembic Pharma stock skyrocketed 12% on August 26; details here

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Ramkrishna Forgings, Balkrishna Ind: Stock strategies for Janmashtami 2024

Craftsman Automation surges 13%, hits record high on healthy outlook

Craftsman Automation surges 13%, hits record high on healthy outlook

Jefferies Financial Group Inc

Go Digit, Star Health extend rally after Jefferies initiates coverage

Image via Shutterstock

KEC International share price zooms 9% on new order wins; check details


- Check Orient Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Check Orient Technologies IPO allotment status on NSE:  https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
- Check Orient Technologies IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/

Grey market premium (GMP), listing price prediction
In the grey market, Orient Technologies shares are currently trading at a premium of approximately Rs 82 over the upper end of the IPO price band, indicating strong investor confidence ahead of its listing. 

Orient Technologies shares are set to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Based on the grey market trends, the company’s shares are expected to debut on the bourses at around Rs 288, representing a 40 per cent gain over the issue price. 

Company Background: Orient Technologies
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Mumbai, Orient Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider, known for its expertise in developing specialised products and solutions across various business verticals. READ MORE

Also Read

markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 550pts, Nifty around 24,980; IT, consumer durables, Oil & Gas gain most

equity market, stocks, share market

Interarch Building Products shares list at over 43% premium on BSE, NSE

ipo market listing share market

IPO calendar next week: 6 new issues, 8 listings to ignite primary markets

ipo market listing share market

Last Chance! Orient Tech IPO ends today: should you bid? Check GMP & more

Premier Energies ipo

Upcoming IPO Alert! 7 takeaways from solar cell maker Premier Energies' RHP

Topics : IPO GMP IPO allotment IPO listing time IPOs initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon