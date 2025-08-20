Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Hindustan Aeronautics shares rise 4%; check out reason and recommendation

Hindustan Aeronautics shares rise 4%; check out reason and recommendation

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) share price rose 3.5 per cent on Wednesday, logging an intra-day high at ₹4,611.6 per share on BSE; here's why

Aircraft, Tejas, Tejas Mk1A Aircraft

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) shares rose 3.5 per cent on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹4,611.6 per share on BSE. 
 
At 9:18 AM, HAL share price was trading 2.42 per cent higher at ₹4560.6 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.11 per cent lower at 81,556.48.

Why were HAL shares in demand in a weak market? 

HAL's stock rose after the Indian government approved a ₹62,000 crore deal to procure 97 additional indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF), as reported. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, granted the final approval, which is the last step before formalizing the agreement. The aircraft will be produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a Maharatna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, headquartered in Bengaluru.
 
 
This order follows a previous contract for 83 LCA Mk1A jets worth ₹36,400 crore. However, HAL missed the initial deadline of February 2024 for starting deliveries of the Mk1A due to delays in receiving the F404-IN20 engines from GE Aerospace, based in the U.S. These jets are set to replace the Indian Air Force’s remaining MiG-21s, which are slated for retirement in September.
 
Despite facing challenges, HAL has committed to delivering 12 Mk1A aircraft by the end of the 2025-26 period. The company has already completed the assembly of six aircraft, which are currently operational with reserve engines as a temporary solution. The second GE engine for the Mk1A was delivered to HAL in mid-July.

Also Read

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: HAL, RVNL, 12 others go ex-date on Aug 21; do you own any?

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 20: HAL, TaMo, Paytm, CIL, GMR Power, Coforge

Caption: Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-I. Image Credit: PIB

Govt approves ₹62,000 crore deal to buy 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Analysts predict up to 38% gains in this defence PSU after Q1; do you own?premium

Tejas Light Combat Aircraft mark 1

HAL, GE near finish line to power LCA Mk2 with made-in-India enginepremium

Should you buy, sell, or hold HAL? 

Kranthi Bathini, director -equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, is upbeat on HAL as he believes the company and its associates will benefit from the government's clearance of ₹62,000 crore order to procure 97 additional indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A fighter jets from HAL for the Indian Air Force (IAF).
 
Bathini sees 10-15 per cent upside from the current levels and recommends holding the stock and buying at every dip.  Independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga suggests holding HAL stock. "Execution could be an issue for most of these defence companies - which market is not discounting," he said. 
Besides, Motilal Oswal, in its post-Q1 result report, said that with engine supplies ramping up from GE Aerospace for the Tejas Mk1A aircraft order, aircraft deliveries are expected to accelerate in the coming quarters.
 
The brokerage reiterated a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target of ₹5,800 per share.
 

More From This Section

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Nazara Tech drops 4%, Delta Corp 2%; HAL rises over 2%

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 1Rupee, Economy

Rupee rally pauses after best session in 6 weeks; opens weaker at 87.16/$

stocks to buy

Stocks to buy today, Aug 20: Analyst bets on Nykaa, Tube Investments, JSL

Mangal Electrical IPO

Mangal Electrical IPO opens today: GMP up 4%; should you park your money?

Tech calls

Nifty faces resistance at 25,160; Analyst recommends these 2 ETFs to 'Buy'

Topics : Stock Market Today Share Market Today Hindustan Aeronautics HAL The Smart Investor Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayETFs To BuyDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon