Home / Markets / News / Hit or Miss: How did top Samvat 2080 brokerage recommendations fare

Hit or Miss: How did top Samvat 2080 brokerage recommendations fare

The BSE Sensex has surged 23.26 per cent, while the Nifty50 climbed 25.29 per cent thus far in Samvat 2080

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Samvat 2080 stocks: Indian equity indices – BSE Sensex and Nifty50 – maintained their upward trajectory during Samvat 2080, overcoming challenges such as the reduced number of seats won by the BJP in General Election 2024, rising commodity prices, sticky inflation across major economies, the conflict in West Asia, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
 
Despite this, the BSE Sensex has surged 23.26 per cent, while the Nifty50 climbed 25.29 per cent thus far in Samvat 2080.
 
Meanwhile, many brokerages had shared their top stock picks for Samvat 2080 before the start of the year, promising healthy returns over the next 12 months. Business Standard assessed a total of 22 Samvat 2080 stock picks by five of them to gauge their returns.
 
 
Out of these 22 stocks, 17 met their target prices during the year, while five missed their stock target estimates. 
 
Among the successful picks were Titan, Ashok Leyland, Coforge, SJVN, and Go Fashion from JM Financial; Equitas SFB, Gujarat Alkalies, Kalpataru Projects, and United Spirits from HDFC Securities; Archean Chemicals and Vishnu Prakash R Pungalia from Nirmal Bang; M&M and DLF from Anand Rathi; and TVS Motors, Bharti Airtel, Jyothy Labs, and SBI Life Insurance from Axis Securities.
 
The stocks that missed their targets included Five Star Business Finance and Sai Silks from Nirmal Bang; Syrma SGS Tech and IDFC First Bank from Anand Rathi; and HDFC Bank from Axis Securities.

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

