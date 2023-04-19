Hold longs on Nifty with a stop at 17,500: HDFC Securities

The Nifty has been witnessing running correction for last two trading sessions. The 50 days and 200 days EMA have been coinciding almost at the same point around 17,525. The 20 days EMA for Nifty is placed at 17,488.

Considering the overall trend, we advise holding Nifty longs with 17,500 stoploss on closing basis. Resistances for the Nifty are seen at 17,900 and 18,135. Market to remain stock and sector specific bullish for the coming days.

Railway Stocks have been outperforming and same is expected to continue. Indicators and oscillators like RSI, MACD and DMI have turned bullish on daily charts.

The stock price has broken out from the last five trading session's consolidation. It has also broken out from symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. Price breakout is accompanied with jump in volumes.