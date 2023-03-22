JUST IN
Traders can adopt 'buy-on-dips' strategy for Nifty Pvt Bank: Ravi Nathani
3 Adani group stocks out of ASM, Should you be bullish?
Charts suggest a pullback is likely for Nifty in near-term: Ravi Nathani
BPCL, HPCL, IOC: Brent crude fall may trigger short-term rally in OMCs
Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Glenmark Pharma for March series
Charts suggest near-term upside for pharma, oil & gas shares: Ravi Nathani
Britannia, ITC, Radico: These FMCG stocks may act as hedge in current fall
Bank Nifty, Private Bank indices remain bearish on charts: Ravi Nathani
RIL, Mphasis: 45 stocks hit fresh 52-week lows; charts show more pain ahead
Here's why Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec suggests to buy Zydus Life, Coal India
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Market Technicals Â» Daily Technical
Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, IOC, Hind Zinc, Sonata Software, Bandhan Bank
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Nifty showing signs of a trend reversal, says Vinay Rajani

Among individual stocks, the technical & derivative analyst from HDFC Securities recommends a Buy on Coromandel International and Zensar Tech.

Topics
Market Outlook | Nifty Outlook | technical charts

Vinay Rajani  |  Mumbai 

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Nifty View

The Nifty has formed higher top and higher bottom on the daily line chart, which indicates bullish trend reversal for the short term. Nifty has closed above its 5 days EMA, which is the first sign of trend reversal.

Traders are advised to go long with 16,900 stoploss in the Nifty. Target for the Nifty is seen at 17500 for the next couple of weeks. FII’s have been heavily short in index future for last two months. Long to Short ratio by FII in Index Future reached to the oversold zone and therefore we can expect sharp short covering in benchmark indices.

BUY

Coromandel International

Last close: Rs 864

Target: Rs 988

Stop-Loss: Rs 937

The stock has been holding its uptrend in the falling market. Technical setup of Coromandel International is the strongest within the sector. The stock is placed above all important moving averages. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current uptrend

BUY

Zensar Tech

Last close: Rs 273

Target: Rs 302

Stop-Loss: Rs 255

The PSU sector has been outperforming for last couple of weeks. Stock price trading above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 DMA.

Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the daily charts. The stock Price has broken out from the downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart with rising volumes.

(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Market Outlook

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 08:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.