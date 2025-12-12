Honasa Consumer shares rise 5% on acquiring stake in Reginald Men

Shares of Honasa Consumer Ltd. rose nearly 5 per cent on Friday on the company's plans to acquire a 95 per cent stake in BTM Ventures at an enterprise value of ₹195 crore.
The beauty and personal care firm's stock rose as much as 4.9 per cent during the day to ₹269 per share, the steepest rise since November 11 this year. The Honasa Consumer stock pared gains to trade 2.5 per cent higher at ₹263 apiece, compared to a 0.47 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 1:37 PM.
Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade 4.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 2.5 per cent this year, compared to a 10 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Honasa Consumer has a market capitalisation of ₹8,563.73 crore.
Honasa Consumer to acquire BTM Ventures
Honasa Consumer acquired BTM Ventures Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of men’s grooming label Reginald Men. The brand offers a premium range of men’s personal care products, with a strong focus on sunscreen and serums, categories aligned with Honasa’s priorities.
Reginald Men generated over ₹70 crore in revenue with nearly 25 per cent Ebitda in the 12-month period from November 2024 to October 2025. Honasa will acquire a 95 per cent stake through a secondary purchase at an enterprise value of ₹195 crore, the company said in a filing. The remaining 5 per cent will be acquired after 12 months based on predefined valuation criteria.
The brand has gained rapid organic traction with its clean, minimal packaging and multi-functional product positioning. Its Helios Moisturising Sunscreen is currently the most searched sunscreen for men on Google in India, reflecting strong consumer demand, the statement said.
The acquisition strengthens Honasa’s strategic expansion into the fast-growing men’s personal care segment and deepens its presence in South India, which contributes the bulk of Reginald Men’s revenue, according to the company.
Analysts at JM Financial, in a report, said that the acquisition is in line with the strategy to widen its portfolio basket, especially in the premium segment and among its focus categories, thereby creating a newer growth engine.
Honasa Consumer Q2 recap
Honasa Consumer reported a 16.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in revenue to ₹5,381 crore in Q2FY26, backed by steady volume growth of 16.7 per cent. Adjusted for changes in the Flipkart settlement, like-for-like revenue growth stood at 22.5 per cent Y-o-Y.
The company’s gross margin expanded 172 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 70.5 per cent, aided by a favourable product mix and improving premium brand salience.