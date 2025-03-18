How to trade Nifty on March 18? Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests

Strategy Details:
- Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
- Expiry: March 20, 2025
- Strike Prices: Sell 22,100 PE and Sell 22,850 CE
- Net Premium Inflow: 28
- Stop Loss: 54
- Target: Capture the entire premium inflow
Rationale:
- Immediate resistance lies at 22750-22,800, a level that previously acted as support in Jan-Feb 2025, while support lies near 22,200-22,150.
- Currently, the market is lacking the momentum to break decisively above 22,800 or below 22,100. Nifty is likely to consolidate sideways within the same in the near term.
- A short Strangle is apt under the current conditions.