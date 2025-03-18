Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 07:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
How to trade Nifty on March 18? Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests

How to trade Nifty on March 18? Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests

Immediate resistance lies at 22750-22,800, a level that previously acted as support in Jan-Feb 2025, while support lies near 22,200-22,150

Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Strategy Details:

  • Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
  • Expiry: March 20, 2025
  • Strike Prices: Sell 22,100 PE and Sell 22,850 CE
  • Net Premium Inflow: 28
  • Stop Loss: 54
  • Target: Capture the entire premium inflow 

Rationale:

  • Immediate resistance lies at 22750-22,800, a level that previously acted as support in Jan-Feb 2025, while support lies near 22,200-22,150.
  • Currently, the market is lacking the momentum to break decisively above 22,800 or below 22,100. Nifty is likely to consolidate sideways within the same in the near term.
  • A short Strangle is apt under the current conditions.
(Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Head of Derivatives Research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

