Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / HUDCO, Can Fin Homes slip up to 11%; here's what's worrying investors

HUDCO, Can Fin Homes slip up to 11%; here's what's worrying investors

"The Budget allocated Rs 1.59 trillion to housing and urban development over FY25RE of Rs 1.06 trillion which was a downward revision in FY25RE from FY25BE of Rs 1.25 trillion," JM Financial said

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) shares slumped 11.35 per cent on Monday, logging an intraday low at Rs 192.5 per share on BSE. The stock fell after Budget 2025 allocated Rs 1.59 trillion to housing and urban development over FY25RE of Rs 1.06 trillion which was a downward revision in FY25RE from FY25BE of Rs 1.25 trillion.
 
Around 3:06 PM, HUDCO share price was down 8.68 per cent at Rs 198.3 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.46 per cent at 77,148.59. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 39,697.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 353.95 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 152.65 per share. Among other affordable housing stocks, Can Fin Homes share also slipped 3.3 per cent intraday to Rs 638.5 per share. 
 
 
As per JM Financial, in the Union Budget for FY26, the aggregate capital expenditure of centre increased by 10 per cent to Rs 11.2 trillion over FY25 revised estimates (RE) of Rs 10.18 trillion. However, it remained flat over FY25 budget estimates (BE) of Rs 11.1 trillion.
 
"The Budget allocated Rs 1.59 trillion to housing and urban development over FY25RE of Rs 1.06 trillion which was a downward revision in FY25RE from FY25BE of Rs 1.25 trillion," JM Financial said.
 
The capex allocation also came in lower-than-expected. “Budget 2025 seems to have addressed the issue of consumption slowdown by providing a boost to the middle class in the form of lower tax. However, capex may not be as budgeted and could be a worry for growth. Further, New tax code needs to be seen for any changes in capital gain tax,” said Vikram Kasat, head of advisory at PL Capital.

Also Read

SRF

SRF hits record high in weak mkt; stock up 33% in 1-mth on healthy outlook

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Kamat Hotels (India) shares hit 20% upper circuit on bourses; reasons here

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance share rises 5%, hits record high post Budget 2025; here's why

pharma

Divis Labs share surge 5% after profits rise 64% in Q3 results; know more

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL)

Mahanagar Gas drops 6% as stock trades ex-dividend today; details here

 
Besides, capital goods stocks were also hit due to lower-than-expected capex in Budget 2025, BSE Capital Goods index slipped 4.45 per cent.  On the index, among others, Bharat Dynamics, and Power India were down over 8 per cent, Siemens, Thermax, ABB India, HAL, Titagarh, Inox Winds, and Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) slipped over 6 per cent. 
 
In the past one year, HUDCO shares have gained 0.73 per cent against Sensex's rise of 8 per cent. 

More From This Section

bond markets

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex snaps 5-day winning run, ends 319pts down; Smallcap shares bleed

agrochemical

Budget 2025 boost, strong Q3 lift UPL share price 6% to 52-week high

MOIL, MOIL Logo

MOIL shares rise 3% but pare gains soon after releasing monthly sales data

Paytm

Why One 97 Communications, parent of Paytm, shares gain 5% in weak market?

Coal India

Coal India share slips 5% after production drops to 78.4 MT in January

Topics : Buzzing stocks Can Fin Homes HUDCO BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Budget and Markets Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon