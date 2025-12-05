Friday, December 05, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HUL shares tumble 7% in trade; here's key trigger behind today's fall

HUL shares tumble 7% in trade; here's key trigger behind today's fall

The fast-moving consumer goods major HUL had set December 5, 2025, as the record date for the spin-off of its ice cream business (Kwality Wall's)

HUL share price, Kwality Walls demerger

HUL shares price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares have slipped 7 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹2,289 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came on the record date for HUL’s ice cream business demerger. 
 
At 10:30 AM, HUL’s share price was trading 2.18 per cent lower at ₹2,371.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.21 per cent at 85,442.08.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,58,145.4 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,779.7, and its 52-week low was at ₹2,136.    CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

HUL’s ice cream business demerger details

The fast-moving consumer goods major HUL had set December 5, 2025, as the record date for the spin-off of its ice cream business (Kwality Wall’s). The scheme of arrangement between HUL and Kwality Wall’s came into effect on December 1, 2025.
 
 
On November 6, 2025, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) sanctioned the scheme of arrangement between HUL and Kwality Wall's. 

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

