Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Why did Garuda Construction share price zoom 9% in trade today? Find here

Why did Garuda Construction share price zoom 9% in trade today? Find here

Garuda Construction share price zoomed after the company announced that it has secured a construction order worth ₹231 crore.

Garuda Construction share price today, October 23, 2025

Last week, Garuda Construction announced that it has secured an order worth ₹143.96 crore from Orbit Ventures Developers. | Credit: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Garuda Construction share price: Garuda Construction and Engineering shares were buzzing in trade on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with the share rallying up to 9.48 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹219.90 per share.
 
Around 12:15 PM, Garuda Construction share price was trading 8.02 per cent higher at ₹216.95 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.9 per cent higher at 85,183.18 levels.
 

What triggered a sharp rally in Garuda Construction share price?

 
Garuda Construction share price zoomed after the company announced that it has secured a construction order worth ₹231 crore.
 
In an exchange filing, Garuda Construction said, “We hereby inform you that Garuda Construction and Engineering Limited has received a work order worth approximately ₹231 crore for the construction of a rehabilitation building admeasuring about 6.17 lakh sq. ft. in Chandivali, Mumbai, with a completion period of 3 years.”
 
 
Under the terms of the deal, Garuda Construction will be responsible for the construction of a rehabilitation building admeasuring about 6.17 lakh sq. ft. in Chandivali, Mumbai.

Also Read

Hindustan Unilever

HUL shares rise 3% after posting Q2 results; check all details here

dalmia bharat

Why did YES Securities downgrade Dalmia Bharat to 'Sell'? Check target

Gulshan Polyols share price

What fuelled 16% rally in Gulshan Polyols shares today? Find out inside

hcltech share price in focus

HCL Tech shares gain 3% on partnership with UAE-based DIB; IT stocks rally

bull run, market rally

Jain Resource Recycling share zooms 9%, hits record high on strong Q2 show

 
The contract is expected to be executed in 3 years (36 months), Garuda Construction said, in a statement. 
Meanwhile, the total order book of the company now stands at approximately ₹3,460.78 crore as on date.
 
Last week, Garuda Construction announced that it has secured an order worth ₹143.96 crore from Orbit Ventures Developers. 
 

Garuda Construction Q1 results

 
Garuda Construction’s profit more than tripled, or jumped 224 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹28 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹9 crore in Q1FY25.
 
The company’s revenue from operations climbed 256 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹125.2 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹35.1 crore in the June quarter of FY25. 
 

About Garuda Construction 

 
Garuda Construction, established in 2010 and headquartered in Mumbai, is a leading Indian civil construction company specialising in residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and hospitality projects. 
 
The company provides comprehensive, end-to-end construction solutions, covering everything from design and planning to execution and post-completion maintenance. 
 
With expertise in building concrete and composite steel structures, Garuda also offers Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) services, along with Operations & Maintenance (O&M) support for completed projects. 
 
Over the years, Garuda Construction has undertaken a wide range of projects, including high-rise and low-rise residential buildings, luxury homes and townships, office complexes, retail spaces, industrial facilities, and large-scale infrastructure developments. 
 
The market capitalisation of Garuda Construction is ₹2,019.47 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap index.
 

More From This Section

Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 750 pts, Nifty above 26,000 amid broad-based buying; Infosys up 4%

titan, titan eyewear, glasses, spectacles,

Titan rallies 13% thus far in October, nears record high; here's why

market rally, sensex, nifty

Sensex rises 800 points, Nifty above 26,000: Why are markets rising today?

Punjab National Bank PNB shares in focus

PNB shares upgraded to 'Add' at JM Financial; check outlook, target here

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian markets retreat on potential new US trade curb against China

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 construction firms Share price Indian equities Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon